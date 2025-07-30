On a Mission with John Clegg of World Villages For Children

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Jack Sears, spoke with John Clegg.

John Clegg

Volunteer Director at World Villages For Children

Website Address: worldvillages.org



Short company description:

Rescuing, saving, educating and caring for the poorest of the poor

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

Getting the word out of the amazing work of WVC and the Sisters of Mary

What differentiates you from the competition?

The Sisters of Mary work 7 days a week for free

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Giving is receiving

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Those associated to helping and saving children

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

As a volunteer director

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

He tried hard to improve young lives for the glory of God

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Most of our growth has been in Latin America. We are now growing in Africa (Tanzania)

Describe a Failure in your Career

Not putting God first.

What about your company makes you the most proud

World Villages transforms the lives of destitute children who otherwise have no prospects.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

The Sisters do all the motivating!

