On a Mission with Jordan Lacy of Alpha Wealth Group

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Sam Marshall spoke with Jordan Lacy.

Jordan Lacy

Managing Partner – FInancial Planner at Alpha Wealth Group

Website Address: www.alphawealthgrp.com



Short company description:

Alpha Wealth Group was created by like-minded advisors who recognized that most clients were not receiving the level of comprehensive services they deserved. While most advisors market a full range of asset management solutions, their clients often lack tax, estate, generational, charitable, and protection planning. Nor do they coordinate with clients’ CPAs, attorneys, and other professionals. We believe this is where clients can gain significant value through enhanced advice.

Our mission is to empower clients with personalized financial strategies that foster growth, stability, and long-term success. By combining deep expertise with a commitment to exceptional service, we aim to build enduring partnerships and help individuals, organizations, and businesses work towards their financial goals with confidence and clarity.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Always tell the truth, tell the truth, and play the long game.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Florida Freemasons – various events

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Connect others with common goals and synergies, mentor youth, physically help out causes.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

That I was a man of my word.

View original post: On a Mission with Jordan Lacy of Alpha Wealth Group on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.