On a Mission with Larry Baumgartner of Best Hope Therapy

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Sam Marshall spoke with Larry Baumgartner.

Larry Baumgartner

Owner/Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist at Best Hope Therapy

Website Address: www.BestHopeTherapy.com



Short company description:

I am a therapist helping couples and individuals heal and recovery from infidelity, increase intimacy and bring happiness back to their relationship and life. I just opened an office for my private practice in Palencia of St. Augustine. I also see clients virtually all over Florida. For 10 years I have been helping couples reconnect, rebuild and restore their relationship. I work with individuals to help them achieve their potential.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Relationships are everything! If more people can see the type of person you are. others will want to connect with you.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

National MS Society. Two people I care deeply about have the condition. We contribute to Walk MS yearly and have personally been involved in the walk before.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Helping those less unfortunate such as volunteering at a food bank and handing out food to the homelesll of daily living resources.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

A huge love for family!

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: On a Mission with Larry Baumgartner of Best Hope Therapy on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.