Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Leslie Hamilton Rester of Builders of Tomorrow.

Builders of Tomorrow is a non-profit that supports the delivery of First Robotics programs, provides volunteers and support for First Lego League, First Explorers and First Tech challenge providing an outlet for youth from 3 – 18 to learn robotics and compete.

How do you define success?

Our mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of STEM leaders through robotics, fostering curiosity, innovation, and collaboration. We equip young people with critical skills and inspire them to make a positive impact on the world.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

We volunteer running Robotics Events and Coordinating STEM training across Northeast Florida!

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

We would like to expand robotics and STEM training across all counties in Northeast FL. We have coverage in about 2/3 of all counties.

View original post: On a Mission with Leslie Hamilton Rester of Builders of Tomorrow on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.