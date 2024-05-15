“On a Mission” with Lisa Kiral of Rethreaded Inc.

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Lisa Kiral of Rethreaded Inc.

Short company description:

Rethreaded exists to restore choice, eliminate vulnerabilities to exploitation and stop the cycle of generational trauma for survivors of human trafficking through employment, career development and supportive services.

How do you define success?

When we have the capacity to hire a ready-to-work survivor and she realizes her full potential.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

I love walking side by side with survivors as they work through their healing journey.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

We have built a brand new team in our Business Development department and the goal I have in sight is to work with these ladies as they realize their full potential.

