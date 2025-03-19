On a Mission with M Teresa Lawrence, Executive Director of Trueness Project

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with M Teresa Lawrence, Executive Director of Trueness Project.

We are a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting honesty, integrity, and authenticity in all aspects of life. Our aim is to make the world a better place by leveraging what individuals and communities have at their disposal, and empowering their perspectives and approaches to life, for a better, more fulfilling life.

