“On a Mission” with Michelle Tetschner of FIRE Foundation

Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Michelle Tetschner of FIRE Foundation.

Short company description:

Our mission is simple: We want to Ignite Inclusion in Catholic and private schools! We want to Open Hearts and Minds to including students of various learning abilities. With your help, support and donations-we will remove barriers for schools to be able to say YES! The FIRE Foundation NE Florida-serves Jacksonville, St Augustine and the surrounding NE area of Florida. Together, we can build acceptance and inclusion!

How do you define success?:

We have BIG big dreams of every school being willing and able to say yes!

Our small goals are to grow inclusion one student and one school at a time.

Being a brand new non profit has its challenges, including awareness and donors.

We just keep spreading the word and moving forward!

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

small meet ups that we call Friends of FIRE

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?:

*To have 2-3 more schools on board as “partner schools”.

*To raise funds of over $100k by next spring to help schools/parents fund their needs.

*For schools to know about us, feel comfortable and confident to call us when they need help and support.

