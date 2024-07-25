Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Mike Muldoon of Ponce de Leon Health.

We’re a longevity that makes a product called Rejuvant. Taken for 7 months, you can reduce your biological age by 8 years.

How do you define success?

Being impactful in whatever you do.

What’s a pressing challenge you face in implementing a strategic plan?

Investment!

What does it mean to “Be Teal” to you?

All in for the Jags and support what they do and the impact they have in our community.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Grown!

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We’re the only company that has run mice trials and have human data that supports our claim of reducing biological age and increasing healthspan.

What is the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome in your business?

Capital and skeptics. Selling direct to consumer is very different than being a tax partner for the largest professional services firm in the world!!

View original post: On a Mission with Mike Muldoon of Ponce de Leon Health on Daily News Network.

