Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Nick Padlo of Sophros Recovery.

Sophros Recovery is a veteran-owned and operated addiction treatment center dedicated to providing best-in-class care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Led by CEO Nick Padlo, a combat veteran, the center emphasizes a client-centered approach, incorporating values such as quality care, growth, celebration, and teamwork. Sophros Recovery offers various programs, including Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization (PHP). The center aims to help clients regain control of their lives while maintaining a supportive and transparent therapeutic environment.

How do you define success?

Clients rebuilding their lives with positive clinical outcomes

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Health fairs and veteran events

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Our biggest goals are to make our Tampa location the go-to for addiction treatment and to launch an exciting virtual program.

View original post: On a Mission with Nick Padlo of Sophros Recovery on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.