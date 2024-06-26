Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Pankaj Singh of Singh PowerUp Coach.

Short company description:

SinghPowerUpCoach.com is a premier coaching platform that offers personalized executive coaching sessions, designed to empower professionals to navigate their challenges and achieve their goals. With a focus on clarity, solution-finding, and path-setting, the platform provides tailored programs in leadership, strategy, and innovation, as well as comprehensive leadership assessments and portfolio synergy workshops. It’s spearheaded by a mentor who excels in nurturing growth and pioneering solutions, empowering hundreds of executives to consistently surpass expectations.

How do you define success?

One of the driving forces behind launching the Ascendancy Action system at www.singhpowerupcoach.com was to redefine success. It’s designed to help individuals achieve a fulfilling balance between their ambitions and well-being, fostering growth and creating a positive ripple effect in their personal and professional circles

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Working with other Coaches and Service providers to understand the lack of Mental health service and support

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Launch of the Ascendancy Action System for Broader set of Audience, publicity of the solution to the leaders in need (Launch of a Book in Fall 2024 and a Podcast series), Myth busting of role of a Executive Coach and support it is providing, Mindfulness Training Programs

View original post: On a Mission with Pankaj Singh of Singh PowerUp Coach on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.