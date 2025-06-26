On a Mission with Patricia Brooks of Mad Moms/ Mothers On A Mission/A Black Mothers Cry

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Patricia Brooks of Mad Moms/ Mothers On A Mission/A Black Mothers Cry.

My name is Patricia A. Brooks, and I’m here to set the truth free. I’ve pursued my education with a commitment to advocating for those who have been wrongly accused and incarcerated—I stand firmly on the side of setting the truth free. The disparities within our justice system remain deeply troubling. Many Black individuals have endured prolonged incarceration for far lesser offenses, without ever taking a life, yet they struggle to have their cases heard in court. This imbalance is unjust and unacceptable. While some are granted opportunities for justice reform, others remain trapped in a cycle that disregards fairness. God has blessed me to set the truth free. And let the time fit the crime. One law for all. If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything. I need you to help me set the truth free. Thank you.

