On a Mission with Pete Meyer of Cause Connect

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Pete Meyer of Cause Connect.

Cause Connect is a nonprofit that has reimagined the cash-back model to combat hunger. Instead of the cash-back going to the consumer, it is directed to the food bank. Consumers support their local food bank simply by making a purchase at their favorite store. Food banks drive the traffic to the marketplace so brands get new customers for less.

