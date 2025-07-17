On a Mission with Rebecca Santos of TheBoldAdvocate LLC

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Jack Sears spoke with Rebecca Santos.

Rebecca Santos

Founding Member at TheBoldAdvocate LLC

Website Address: TheBoldAdvocate.org



Short company description:

TheBoldAdvocate is a bold investigative journalism and advocacy platform dedicated to exposing child exploitation, grooming, abuse, and trafficking. Through hard-hitting content, in-depth investigations, community education, and training resources, TheBoldAdvocate equips everyday people to recognize the signs, take action, and protect the vulnerable—especially children.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: On a Mission with Rebecca Santos of TheBoldAdvocate LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.