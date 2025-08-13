On a Mission with Rick Neal of Goodwill of Southern Nevada

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Rick Neal.

Rick Neal

CEO and President at Goodwill of Southern Nevada

Website Address: goodwillvegas.org



Short company description:

As supported by our official nonprofit documents, revenue earned by selling donated goods in Goodwill thrift stores funds our charitable mission to fight poverty with jobs. We are among many nonprofit organizations, including other thrift stores, that are worthy of the community’s support. We invite you to consult GuideStar, a reputable source of unbiased information about nonprofits, when choosing which causes to support.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

o The recognition that I’d lost (or perhaps never really had) the ability to truly “connect” with the community.

o The realization that, while skills and certain principles were transferrable from military to civilian life, I needed to challenge my assumptions about a number of things, particularly what motivated people within my new context.



What makes you unique?

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Regardless of the circumstances, the work still needs to be done.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Goodwill of Southern Nevada (GSN) of course! I’ve seen through my travels and service that when there are significant portions of a community that are partitioned off from/not allowed to participate in the prosperity others are experiencing, tough times follow. It’s not to say that all will experience the prosperity the same, but my motivation to support the workforce development efforts of GSN are both emotional (it feels good to help people get their start) and pragmatic. Externally, I’m a strong advocate for our programming and dedicate time and effort to securing funding for it. Internally, I ensure we develop our personnel and provide a path for them to grow within the company. I also take the time to mentor employees, clients, and others in hopes that my learned experience might help others.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Outside of the work that I do with GSN, my favorite way to get involved is to volunteer. There are always opportunities within the spheres of interest for a person to volunteer. My experience with LLV opened my eyes to a lot of the need and associated opportunities. Admittedly, I now spend a lot of time serving through GSN, but I’ve found no more fulfilling activity than volunteering in an area that inspires me.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Having made others’ lives better.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Dishonesty.

How do you like to spend your free time?

With my wife and adult kids.

If you could get a tattoo today, what would you get?

.

