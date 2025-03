Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears speaks with Sandy Lighterman of Film Florida/Film Lauderdale.

Film Lauderdale is a full-service concierge Film Commission that provides locations and logistics assistance, issues film permits coordinates with State and Federal entities, offers referral resources, and nurtures local content creators. Film Florida a non-profit, chief marketing, professional development and networking organization for Florida’s Screen Production Industry. Our intention is to unite, inspire and innovate to build a more robust and retentive industry in Florida.

View original post: On a Mission with Sandy Lighterman of Film Florida/Film Lauderdale on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.