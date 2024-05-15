“On a Mission” with Sarah Schaefer of Mathodology

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Sarah Schaefer of Mathodology.

Short company description:

Mathodology is a professional development company that believes in the power of collaboration and partnership. We provide professional learning for teachers and proudly partner with Developing Roots Early Elementary and think! Mathematcis curriculums to enhance math understanding. Through our supportive relationships and comprehensive resources, we’re revolutionizing math education and empowering teachers to unlock their students’ potential.

How do you define success?

Leaving a school, teacher or student better after my session than before.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Volunteering at Special Needs Events-Camp I am Special, Serving food at local food kitchen.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Create great online courses•Footprint in more than half of the US states,

Keynote speaker at a major event

Manage growth as a business

Streamline and automate processes (internal)

Consistent communication and branding (internal)

