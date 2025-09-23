On a Mission with Stacy Shewey of Hands 4Life

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Sam Marshall spoke with Stacy Shewey.

Stacy Shewey

Ceo at Hands 4Life

Website Address: H4lworld.org



Short company description:

Addressing the Global Aging Crisis through intergenerational relationships.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

Finding mission-minded partners who are deeply moved to act—people who see the value in restoring purpose across generations and want to invest their time, resources, and influence to help us advance the Kingdom through lasting relationships.

What differentiates you from the competition?

We uniquely combat ageism on both ends by pairing orphaned seniors with children in intergenerational homes, equipping the “sandwich generation” with life skills, job training, and the armor of God to care for both the young and the old.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The most important lesson I’ve learned is that obedience to God’s call brings the greatest fulfillment, even when it means risking comfort and stability. Leaving a successful career to follow a higher purpose was not easy, but it taught me that true impact happens when your gifts align with God’s mission. Serving the overlooked and forgotten—especially the elderly in developing nations—has shown me the power of living a life of purpose over profit, faith over fear.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

I have a heart for Hands 4Life, the church, and CRU. I give my time, talent and treasure to all three organizations.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

I have adopted a elderly homeless woman in my neighborhood of San Marco. I provide for her physical needs and spiritual needs as much as possible. I also volunteer in the community anytime I am asked to do so – I never say no.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I want to be remembered as someone who honored the circle of life—who built bridges between generations, gave dignity to the forgotten, and lived out God’s call to care for the least of these. If people remember that I helped restore purpose and respect to elders while pointing others to Christ, then I’ve done what I was called to do.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

That experience in Haiti shaped the course of my life. Five years ago, during a transitional phase, I was asked about my dream job. Without hesitation, I shared my desire to return to Haiti and work at the assisted living home we had helped build. However, with three kids in college, becoming a full-time missionary wasn’t feasible. A friend’s suggestion—’Go start your own organization taking care of the elderly’—ignited a spark in me, and from that, Hands 4Life was born. Since then, I’ve dedicated my life to caring for people at every stage, from the womb to the tomb. This mission has transformed how I view and interact with the world. Living in the city, my daily walks often lead me to encounters with the homeless. I make it a priority to stop, listen to their stories, learn about their needs, and pray for them. Among these interactions, I’ve “adopted” an elderly homeless lady, showing her love and doing what I can to make her life a bit better. Sometimes, the simplest gestures—like reminding her she is loved—carry the deepest impact. These experiences continually reaffirm the importance of kindness and the power of human connection.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

With courage, faith, and the belief that we are called to serve, I am committed to bridging generations and building a future where no elder is forgotten. We know God has no borders and no boundaries when it comes to caring for the orphans and widows—where there is need, we are called to serve. H4L is doing its part to make it “on Earth as it is in Heaven.”

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

I admire Tim Tebow for his commitment to faith, servant leadership, and using his platform in sports to uplift the vulnerable. His heart for orphans, focus on character development, and advancing the Kingdom of God align closely with our mission at Hands 4Life.

