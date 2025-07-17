On a Mission with Stephanie Marshall of The Assistance Fund

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Jack Sears spoke with Stephanie Marshall.

Stephanie Marshall

Director of Patient Advocacy at The Assistance Fund

Website Address: https://tafcares.org/



Short company description:

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. TAF currently manages nearly 100 disease programs, each of which covers all FDA-approved treatment for the disease named in the program. Since 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 people access critical treatment for life-changing diseases.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The most important lesson I’ve learned is that every decision you make, whether large or small, affects people—whether it’s a client, customer, team member, coworker, or groups of people. When you recognize this, you begin to approach decision-making with a broader perspective. This people-centered mindset leads to more thoughtful, strategic choices.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

At The Assistance Fund, I work with patients, caregivers, and patient advocacy communities to raise awareness of available financial resources. I have a heart for all of the patient advocacy organizations I work with but organizations supporting children have a special place in my heart.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

I like to give my time. It may be spending a day cleaning up a park, volunteering at a walk/run, or helping a student improve their reading skills.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Being thoughtful.

View original post: On a Mission with Stephanie Marshall of The Assistance Fund on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.