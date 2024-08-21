On a Mission with Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency.

The Seidel Agency is an award-winning media & PR company well known for crafting experiential media & public relations, influencer marketing, and award campaigns within food & beverage, health & wellness, and technology. Whether you’re an industry titan like Coca-Cola or a rising franchise like Clutch Coffee Bar, Voted Top 40 start-ups of 2024 by QSR, we make sure you’re seen and heard, but never forgotten. Elevate your stories on the biggest stages, pages, and publications today. Do Good, Give Back, and Make an Impact. Visit TheSeidelAgency.com to learn more.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I have always loved connecting, and now I get to connect to companies, communities and partners every day.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

You matter, and it’s our mission to make sure the world understands that as we elevate change makers’ voices to the highest publications, pages, and stages everywhere.

Whether or not you have been recognized or not, you are award-winning and it’s our goal to make sure the world sees that and to get you a trophy if you want that too.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

My mom passed away, as it put our entire business at jeopardy.

