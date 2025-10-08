“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Tasha Landis.

Tasha Landis

Co-Founder and Co-Leader at Redeemer Healing Prayer Ministry

Website Address: https://www.redeemerpv.com/



Short company description:

Redeemer Healing Prayer Ministry is an outreach of Redeemer Church. We provide 90 minute healing prayer appointments to people in the community of Jacksonville and beyond – to anyone who needs healing from past traumas and/or wants to grow closer in their relationship with the Lord.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

That the Lord uses my own places of healing to help me have wisdom and discernment in helping others and empathizing with their pain.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Prayer ministry is how I primarily serve the community, especially those who are hurting and need to know that God loves them. Our ministry is a nonprofit and we offer prayer to other nonprofit ministries in the area.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Prayer Ministry

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Loving the Lord and being passionate about His ability to heal.

View original post: On a Mission with Tasha Landis of Redeemer Healing Prayer Ministry on Daily News Network.

