On a Mission with Terri Davlantes

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Terri Davlantes.

I started my first business, JAX Cooking Studio, in my late 50s after a long career in higher education. I founded JAX Cooking Studio to offer children, families, adults, and teams fun and educational cooking experiences. Starting a business at any age can be challenging, but as an older adult, it can be even more daunting. Your family and friends give you all sorts of reasons why starting a business is a bad idea! Small businesses are the lifeblood of a thriving community, so it is in our best interest as a city to provide the support to would-be and existing small business owners.

I define success as being able to use my talents and experiences to serve God, in part by helping others achieve success in their entrepreneurial ventures.

I have a lifelong history of being an active volunteer in a wide variety of faith, community, and civic organizations. Since I sold JAX Cooking Studio in early 2024, I am in process of starting a consulting business to help small businesses and cooking studio owners achieve success by improving processes and procedures.

Within the next 12 months, I plan to establish and market my consulting business. For those small business owners not able to afford to hire a consultant, I’d like to offer my services for no charge.

