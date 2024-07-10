On a Mission with Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble of Therese W Gamble for FL State District 14

On “On a Mission,” we welcome outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, we talk with Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble of Therese W Gamble for FL State District 14.

Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble, candidate for Florida State House District 14 – Duval County

Accessible, Transparent, Transformative Leader where Therese is standing and speaking up for the People, planet, and community over profits to promote inclusive growth.

How did you get started in your field or work?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

One unique aspect of our approach is our commitment to transparency and accountability in every decision we make. We prioritize clear communication with our community about how taxpayer dollars are utilized and ensure that every investment directly benefits our residents. This dedication fosters trust and empowers our community to actively participate in shaping our shared future.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

One of the biggest obstacles in my campaign has been navigating the complexities of local politics while staying true to my commitment to transparency and community empowerment. It’s crucial to balance the diverse interests and priorities of constituents while maintaining integrity and clarity in communication. Building consensus and trust among voters amidst competing perspectives and interests has been a significant challenge, but one that I am dedicated to overcoming through open dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes.

Introducing the “Love Thy Neighbor Community Conversations Listening and Learning Tour” in District 14, Therese strives to not only be accessible for dialogue, but also to personally connect with each community member. During these gatherings, every individual will have the opportunity to share their stories, struggles, dreams, and goals, painting a vivid picture of what they envision for our district.

Armed with the voices and aspirations of our community, Therese pledges to advocate and propose legislation and funding initiatives that recycle taxpayers’ dollars back into District 14. This commitment aims for inclusive growth across vital areas such as affordable housing, healthcare access, education reform, and public safety. Through these conversations, we build a stronger, more responsive community where everyone’s voice is heard and respected.

