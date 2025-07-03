On a Mission with Thomas Ferretti of Foundations of Freedom

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Jack Sears spoke with Thomas Ferretti.

Thomas Ferretti

President at foundations of freedom, inc

Website Address: Www.foundationsoffreedominc.com



Short company description:

To help men overcome addiction

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Getting out

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Stay persistent and follow God

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Foundations of Freedom

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Helping people fight addiction

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

FOF

