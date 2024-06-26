Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Tiffany Brown of Whole H.E.A.R.T Foundation INC.

Short company description:

WHAT WE DO: “Whole H.E.A.R.T. Foundation, Inc. provides restorative programs to women including providing case management services, therapy, life coach sessions, and access to the Whole You Women’s Expo, master classes, and other events free of charge. Whole H.E.A.R.T. Foundation, Inc. also provides preventative services to adolescent girls, by providing them with independent living and/or life skills, exposure to career & entrepreneurship programs, support groups, access to wellness programs, college tours, and scholarships.”

How do you define success?

I define success as doing what He’s called you to do and being able to enjoy the freedom & the fruits of your harvest.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Started off as a Social Worker, working one on one with clients.

View original post: On a Mission with Tiffany Brown of Whole H.E.A.R.T Foundation INC on Daily News Network.

