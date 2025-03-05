On a Mission with Vanessa Volz of Sojourner House

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Brian Sexton talks with Vanessa Volz of Sojourner House.

Sojourner House is a victim services agency based in Rhode Island that has been providing safe shelter, housing, and life-saving supportive services to survivors of abuse since 1976. We invite survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking into spaces that are comfortable and empowering so they can begin to heal and rebuild their lives. Our advocates can make recommendations and connect victims with helpful resources, but most of all, they listen. They do not judge or pressure victims to make changes before they are ready.

