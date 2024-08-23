Raising the Bar with Christine Michel of Terrell Hogan Law

“Raising the Bar” is a riveting legal showcase where our host, Alan Pickert, shines a spotlight on remarkable legal minds making a difference in our community. Each episode unveils the inspiring stories of attorneys pushing boundaries, fighting for justice, and championing causes that uplift society. Get ready to be inspired as we elevate the voices of those who are truly raising the bar in the legal world. Today, Alan speaks with Christine Michel of Terrell Hogan Law.

When you’ve suffered an injury due to someone else’s negligence, you understand the physical and emotional toll it can take. At Terrell Hogan Law, we know the challenges you face extend beyond the initial harm. Dealing with the negligent party’s insurance company can add stress to an already difficult situation. That’s why our dedicated team is here to advocate for you. But our assistance doesn’t stop there. We also provide expert legal support in civil, family, and criminal cases, ensuring comprehensive representation for all your legal needs.

What Is Your Why?

Christine is passionate about mentoring and serving the most vulnerable. She currently serves as Chair of the Raines Future Lawyers and Leaders mentor program and is an active board member of Mission House.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Helping my community.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We have been serving the Jacksonville community for 50 years.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Continue to provide legal services to Jacksonville and help those faced with challenges.

