Raising the Bar with David Walton of Attorney Shield, Inc.

Attorney Shield is mobile app and on-demand legal service that empowers users during unexpected encounters with police. Attorney Shield isn’t just an app; it’s a movement towards safeguarding civil liberties through technology enablement. Imagine having an attorney by your side, 24/7, to be your guide. Our specially trained Legal First Responders provide emergency legal support, from traffic stops to domestic calls, ensuring you feel empowered, informed, and protected.

What Is Your Why?

Co-founders Andy Chance and David Walton were struck by a disturbing and brutal incident. After witnessing an innocent man subjected to an unwarranted and violent response by police, both realized the dire need for a better way – an urgent need for everyone to be protected and supported when engaged by police. This moment of injustice and indecency inspired the idea of the ‘Attorney Button’ and the birth of Attorney Shield – conceptualized as an immediate lifeline for constitutional rights protection, legal advocacy, and transparency.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

David acquired his technology expertise in former senior roles at FIS Global, Constellation Software, and Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Attorney Shield is unique and stands apart from other online legal service providers because we will get you an attorney faster than anyone else, specifically when facing crucial moments with law enforcement.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Attorney Shield closed out a Reg D seed round in April 2024, raising $150K from private investors. We are near the completion of launching a Reg CF fundraise on the Start Engine platform. This allows the company to raise funds from professional and retail investors. Within 18 months we envision launching a series A funding round to further capitalize the business for growth and product expansion.

Raising the Bar with David Walton of Attorney Shield, Inc.

