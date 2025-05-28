Raising the Bar with Joe Annotti of TRC Companies

“Raising the Bar” is a riveting legal showcase where our host attorney shines a spotlight on remarkable legal minds making a difference in our community. Each episode unveils the inspiring stories of attorneys pushing boundaries, fighting for justice, and championing causes that uplift society. Get ready to be inspired as we elevate the voices of those who are truly raising the bar in the legal world. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Joe Annotti of TRC Companies

Joe Annotti

Senior Vice President, Incentives at TRC Companies

Website Address: https://www.trccompanies.com/markets/transportation/clean-transportation/



Short company description:

With a legacy spanning over three decades, TRC is driving transformative change within the transportation landscape. We work with businesses, utilities, government and communities to deliver comprehensive solutions for clean fleet and sustainable fuel projects, programs and policies.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

A relationship with mutual trust can weather any storm.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

NamaStay Sober – Board Member

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Creating engagement opportunities to spread awareness and support

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

A wicked drum solo

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

In the late 2010s, I had a business idea to manufacture facemasks that could be branded – think along the lines of protests, marketing materials, medical companies, etc. We built a business model, had funding established and partnerships lined up, but didn’t end up moving forward as I was too busy at my current job. A few years later, COVID happened of course, which would have proven a major boon to a facemask manufacturing company!

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

The biggest obstacle / barrier will always be how connecting priorities with means. Companies will always have a different set of priorities – financial, environmental, social, or some combination thereof. Our company seeks to work with our clients to understand those motivations, and then figure out the means of achieving those priorities via incentives and partnerships. It’s no easy feat, but it serves as the cornerstone for our business.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Standing in an airport terminal, I was able to show my kids all the different zero emission ground support equipment that I helped an airline secure via our grant writing services.

