Real Estate Champions with Ed Tooker of HomeSmart | Ed Tooker Real Estate Services

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Real Estate Champions brings together top professionals and thought leaders from various sectors of real estate, including residential, commercial, and property development. These influential guests share their journeys, expertise, and advice to inspire and empower the next wave of real estate leaders and entrepreneurs. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Ed Tooker.

Ed Tooker

REALTOR at HomeSmart | Ed Tooker Real Estate Services

Website Address: https://edtooker.com/



Short company description:

An impeccable full-service real estate company representing buyers, sellers, investors, and those relocating to the beautiful city of Jacksonville | Northeast Florida.

How did you get started in your field of work?

2006 I took a leap of faith in the world of real estate. Weathered the storm for the next 5 yrs when many could not survive.

What makes you unique?

My company is me. You get me through the WHOLE process.

Transcript:

Sarah:

Welcome back to another episode of Real Estate Champions. I’m your host, Sarah Olsen, and today we are talking with my new very best friend, Ed Tooker of HomeSmart. He is a broker—did I say your name right?

Ed:

Tooker. You got it.

Sarah:

I told him I wanted to make sure! Ed and I are on a first-name basis now.

Welcome, and thank you for being on the show. I’ve gotten to know a little bit about you, but in your own words, tell us about your longevity in real estate and what you’re doing now.

Ed:

This is my second time in real estate. I used to live in Atlanta, and for ten years I practiced real estate there. I moved back to Jacksonville—which is the best-kept secret. I love it here. This is my third time, last time, moving, and now was the right time to get back into real estate. I worked for a big company, went through some downsizing, and decided to jump back in now that I’m in Jacksonville again.

Sarah:

So you started your career in 2006. Anyone who’s been in the business knows that 2006 was a unique time to get into real estate. You learned quickly how to develop a business in a not-so-great market.

For new agents entering today’s challenging market, talk a little bit about that experience.

Ed:

Take on everything you can and learn everything you can. It was scary in that first year—sometimes you only have one closing while you’re trying to build your business. And then came the global financial crisis.

I learned short sales first. Then foreclosures. Auction homes. Whatever I could get my hands on, I learned. I had no idea what I was doing at first, but I figured it out. Research was harder back then, but I found people around me, worked with great companies, and had great colleagues.

A lot of agents feel there’s a stigma—like if you’re used to selling million-dollar homes and suddenly the market shifts, you shouldn’t touch short sales or foreclosures. But that mindset can hold you back.

Sarah:

We’re seeing some of that now—more short sales and foreclosures trickling in. I don’t think it’s going to be like before, but refusing to learn those skills can be a pitfall.

Ed:

Exactly. Back then I had agents tell me, “I only sell million-dollar homes.” That’s not a good mentality. Don’t overextend yourself—your car, your house—because our business goes up and down.

Learn what you can. Stay up to date. There’s so much happening, so much to know. Don’t overthink it—just do it. Educate yourself, learn something new, and share it. That’s how you build a niche.

Sarah:

You mentioned research—now the internet is a wealth of information. And of course your broker supports you. Tell me a little about HomeSmart.

Ed:

HomeSmart is in pretty much every state now. We’ve been around 25 years and just celebrated that with a new logo. Great company. I used to work for one of the companies they purchased along the way.

We’re a 100% commission brokerage with great resources and tons of information. I can reach out to so many helpful people. They’re awesome.

Sarah:

At RSA—the Real Estate Agent Success Academy—we teach about different types of brokerages. With a 100% commission model, you get all your money, but you’re also your own business manager. Your expenses, your marketing—it all comes back to what you said earlier about not overextending yourself.

You came into real estate, took a hiatus, and then returned.

Ed:

Yes. I got my license in 2006 and practiced for about ten years. I moved, decided to come back to Jacksonville—I’ve been here since 1988. I think this is the most amazing city and it’s growing into a place everybody wants to live.

People ask daily, “How’s the market in Florida?” And I say, the market is great. It’s very regional—even down to individual neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods aren’t selling much, while others can’t keep inventory.

Sarah:

Before we wrap up—connection is so important. You moved away, came back, and you’ve said you’re never leaving again. Making those personal connections and being welcomed back is huge.

Ed:

Connections matter. I’m not the agent who gets up early and calls 50 people a day—that’s never been me. It’s a good method, but I’m successful by getting out there, doing events, networking, and being part of the community.

If you get involved and serve, good things come back. People notice. And that’s where success comes from. It’s important for agents to understand who they are and what works for them. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

Sarah:

Absolutely. Well, Ed, thank you so much for being on the show. It’s been a pleasure meeting you, and I know we’re going to talk more in the future.

Ed:

My pleasure. I love the studio—great to be here. Thank you.

Sarah:

You can watch this episode and learn more about Ed at PropertySolutionsTV.com. Thanks for watching.

