Real Estate Champions with Julie Farhat of Julie Farhat At EXP REALTY

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate. Today our hosts Steve Strum and Marshaun Jackson spoke with Julie Farhat of Julie Farhat At EXP REALTY.

I am a rare Native Floridian who grew up in the small town of LaBelle in SWFL. After moving to Jacksonville to finish my psychology degree at UNF, I fell in love with Northeast Florida. I made friends, found peace with the ocean and woodsy trails, excitement with the shopping, and the ability to travel out of the state in a matter of hours to satisfy my wanderlust.

Over 20 years later, I cannot imagine calling anywhere else “home”. I’m always on the lookout for family friendly fun events around Jacksonville to spend time with my energetic teenage son.

I started my Real Estate career in 2016 and each year has been better than the one before. Real Estate allows me to appreciate everything I love about the different parts of Jacksonville and the people here. My previous customers are as unique as can be: Newlyweds purchasing their first home together. Couples relocating for new jobs. Families moving for different school districts or because they outgrew their starter home. The single mom who is tired of paying rent and ready to start creating generational wealth for the future. Investors who want to fix and flip, or buy and hold. Sellers moving out of state to live near family. Seniors who are downsizing… or moving to a multigen home with their grown children.. Or into independent living. Through all the different stages of life, it’s important to have someone who offers guidance along the way.

Providing homebuyers and sellers with professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services is at the heart of everything I do.

