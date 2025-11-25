Real Estate Champions with Nancy Coughlin of CIVIC Financial Services

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Real Estate Champions brings together top professionals and thought leaders from various sectors of real estate, including residential, commercial, and property development. These influential guests share their journeys, expertise, and advice to inspire and empower the next wave of real estate leaders and entrepreneurs. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Nancy Coughlin of Financial Services

Nancy Coughlin

Vice President Account Executive at CIVIC Financial Services

Website Address: civicfs.com



Short company description:

Civic Financial Services is a national direct private lender specializing in real estate investment financing. With deep capital resources, fast closings, and investor-focused solutions, Civic supports both new and seasoned investors with reliable funding for fix-and-flips, rental properties, and portfolio growth. Known for its transparency, education-driven approach, and strong customer service, Civic helps clients move quickly, confidently, and strategically in today’s competitive real estate markets.

Transcript:

Sarah: Thank you for joining us on another episode of Real Estate Champions. I’m your host, Sarah Olsen, and today we’re talking with Nancy Coffin, a private money lender with Civic Financial Services. Nancy, welcome to the show, and thank you for being here.

Nancy: Thank you, Sarah. It’s a pleasure to be here.

Sarah: Let’s start with the basics. Tell me a little about Civic Financial Services. And when you say “private money lending,” what exactly does that mean?

Nancy: Great question. There are so many types of financing out there. The most common are conventional lenders—Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac—the lenders most realtors are familiar with for primary homebuyers. But once you get into the investor realm, the financing landscape changes. You have hard money lenders, which are often small mom-and-pop operations, and then you have direct private lenders—like Civic Financial. We’ve been around a long time, we have deep capital resources, and our mission is simple: help investors close deals with certainty and speed.

Sarah: So a new agent coming into the business will mostly work with conventional lenders, but eventually they’ll encounter clients who need more creative financing or something outside the traditional market—and that’s where you come in.

Nancy: Exactly. I always tell agents: broaden your sphere of influence. Every family you talk to has someone in the mix whose income comes from somewhere interesting—sometimes from investments they didn’t even know they had. When agents build a strong financing toolbox, they can serve more people and increase their value.

Sarah: And there are a lot of people getting into investing right now, especially with the market shifting. Some want to invest but may not have the equity or situation needed for traditional lending. That’s where you become a resource for new investors too, right?

Nancy: Absolutely. Civic welcomes new investors. We’re great at guiding them, helping them understand the lender guidelines, and preparing a clean submission package. I spend a lot of time educating clients and helping them get all their ducks in a row.

Sarah: I love that. And for new real estate agents, you offer a partner referral program. Can you share a little about that?

Nancy: Definitely. We’re excited to offer a free appraisal for first-time borrowers with Civic. It’s a great benefit for clients. And for realtors who refer clients to me, once the loan closes, we’re able to pay a referral fee. It’s completely compliant and fully legal—no RESPA concerns.

Sarah: That’s fantastic. So tell me—how did you get into this line of work? I assume you didn’t wake up one day dreaming of being a private lender.

Nancy: Laughs. No, like many people, I stumbled into real estate. I come from an entrepreneurial business background in New York, helping people run businesses and write business plans. When we moved to Florida, we kept our home in New York and became accidental landlords. That was our introduction to investing.

When we got to Jacksonville, we fell in love with the area and saw amazing opportunities, so we began buying rental properties. My day job at the time was as a licensed home inspector, so I understood how to evaluate properties and renovations. I was in crawl spaces, on roofs—you name it.

Sarah: That’s hands-on real estate experience!

Nancy: Very hands-on. I’m constantly learning and leveling up. I sold new construction for a while, watching homes go up from the ground. And eventually I discovered that the lending side of the table was incredibly rewarding. I could help more people by helping them finance their investments. That’s how I landed where I am now.

Sarah: I can tell you don’t sit still! As far as lending goes—do you only work in Florida?

Nancy: No, Civic is a national lender. We lend in most states across the U.S.—even in traditionally difficult markets like California, New York, and New Jersey. Florida and Georgia are my personal specialty areas, but we truly operate nationwide. And it’s always helpful to work with a lender who really knows the local market.

Sarah: That’s wonderful. Any final thoughts for our viewers—especially the new agents watching today?

Nancy: Absolutely. First, congratulations on entering the field. Real estate is an amazing career. The more you expand your knowledge and skill set—especially regarding financing—the more clients you can help, and the faster your business will grow. I’d love to connect, guide you through the process, and share the resources I’ve put together. Let’s be referral partners and grow together.

Sarah: I love that. Real estate is a two-way street, and having referral partners who truly give without expecting anything back is invaluable. Thank you so much for being on the show. To learn more about Nancy or get in touch with her, visit PropertySolutionsTV.com.

Nancy: Thank you, Sarah.

