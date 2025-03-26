Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate. Today our hosts Steve Strum and Marshaun Jackson spoke with Real Estate Champions with Sarah Olson of Real Estate Agent Success Academy.

Brought to you by Mortgage Now!

Mortgage Now Loans LLC (DBA) Mortgage Now is a locally-owned business in Jacksonville, Florida, dedicated to assisting first-time home buyers, homeowners, and realtors, to get the best mortgage rates and refinance loans to ensure financial stability and peace of mind while enjoying a rewarding and sustainable life.

Mortgage Now, the brainchild of Marshaun Jackson – a professional with over 20 years of relevant experience – strives to streamline the mortgage process for the valued clients’ convenience while offering top-notch experience. We pride ourselves on providing them with low Mortgage and interest rates on home loans.

By simplifying the mortgage process, we’ve found ways to keep the mortgage rates we offer lower than our competitors. And we’re so sure about the low rates that not only do we not charge any upfront application fee, but we also give you a Mortgage Consultation so you can discuss your concerns and make a well-informed decision for the next significant chapter of your life. Our outstanding mortgage professional stands ready to serve you.

Steve Strum

Steve, welcome back to another episode of Real Estate champions bought you by mortgage. Now I’m Steve strum sitting next to me, as always is Marshawn Jackson, the founder of mortgage. Now, how’s it going? Good buddy. So I got some good questions for you. So we have an inside joke, but let’s figure out. You know, I know enough about you. Let’s talk about this. Yes, yeah. So who do we have today? We

Marshaun Jackson

have Sarah Olson with real estate agent, Success Academy. How are you doing today? I’m doing

Steve Strum

great. So the inside joke, Marshawn mom would tell us that every question is a good question. So I’m still not sure if I’m asking good questions or if he’s just not making me want to I’m being very kind question, and I think it’s a great question for the young lady that happens to be sitting with them. Yes, but why don’t you ask the question? Since they’re so

Marshaun Jackson

good so the question I have for you is, why should every real estate new real estate agent come to your class.

Sarah Olson

They should come to my class, because most new agents are coming from a different career. So a lot of new real estate agents, maybe being a teacher is a second career, or they’ve maybe been raising their family, and it’s their first time out in the workforce, and it’s been a while my academy doesn’t teach what traditional coaches teach. My Academy teaches the foundation of being an entrepreneur, so making the best choices for them from the beginning, meeting them where they are, and we start with just finding the right brokerage for them to find their home at so there are so many different brokerages and a lot of real cert real estate agents will make, maybe not the best choice, but the one they just think is right by picking the brokerage on their corner, but maybe their tools, systems and training and mentorship isn’t the best for what they need. It’s

Steve Strum

very interesting. So outside of this TV show, and of course, we do try to have fun here, because it’s a fun opportunity to talk about you, right? I’m in the financial services sector, so by trade, I’m out into the stock market kind of stuff. And what you say is very relevant, because just like in my world, people, although they may not have come outside of the industry, they may have picking that brokerage is critical. It is, what do you see as some of the folks that maybe didn’t select you? What are some of the things that you try to change that may give them a higher probability of success? And what is the danger in picking the wrong brokerage, because you just saw it on the street corner, as

Sarah Olson

you said, right? Great question. You pay me five bucks later. Great question. So when someone chooses the wrong brokerage, there’s expense involved. A lot of brokerages have what’s called a cap, which is they’re choosing a based on a high commission. So XYZ brokerage, I’m going to go there because I’m getting paid 100% of whatever I bring in, but I have to pay a cap to the brokerage, and that’s going to cost me $1,250 a month in order to get this high commission. So very realistic. This happens all the time. The agents going to go for the high commission split, but they’re going to pay their broker $1,250 a month in order to get that. Well, if you can, yeah, having a better so if you can do math, you haven’t made a sale in six months for 100% commission. Yet you’ve paid 1250, per month. So is that brokerage giving you the tools, the systems, the resources that you need in order to get a higher commission? So you might be writing a check every month and not making a sale because they didn’t have the mentorship, the training, the lead sources, whatever. So what we do is really from a grassroots we analyze where the person is, if you’re coming into real estate with an enormous database and you have people who are going to automatically just start sending you business, great, that might be a wonderful business opportunity for you to pick that brokerage based on that commission split. But chances are it’s not. So those are some of the mistakes that are right off the bat. So people, it’s so exciting. First of all, when you get your real estate license, I mean, oh my gosh, you’ve studied, you have passed that exam, you have stressed about everything, and you’re so flying high, and you’re just going to work with customers, and you make good jobs of money. But the realistic is, you have to set your foundation up from the beginning. So it is choosing the right brokerage. But then also, Steve, I mean, with financial planning, you’ve got to run your business. You need to know how much it’s going to cost to be. Real Estate Agent, and it is not free,

Steve Strum

so you give them the tools and the resources, not just to be a successful real estate sales professional, exactly, but also how to be a successful business owner, because that is two different things. I’ve been in this business 18 years, and I still don’t have it all figured out, but I have a really great team of people that are much smarter than I am in certain areas. So we kind of kind of melt. But when I, when I first started, man, it was, it was me and me, yeah, and, you know, and it was like that for years. So as we kind of take it away, the value prop that you have now, you’re also a real estate broker. I am so broker associate. So you also sell houses, you know, I

Sarah Olson

do get the money.

Steve Strum

So you do it. You are in the production world, right? And this is a show about mortgages and real estate. So just like most of the other folks on here, you sell houses, which is great I do. But you also have this other side of the business that you provide service for others, to train them so that they can also provide for their family or their community, whatever that is, at a higher probability

Sarah Olson

of success. It’s a wonderful career. Real estate is a fantastic career, and they’re not making any more dirt. No, they’re not. They’re not.

Steve Strum

There’s a lot of stuff that we could talk about for a long because it sounds like you’ve been in this business for a minute, and you sound like you have an expertise as well as a training program. What we’ll do, just so people can come check out, wow, that’s a really great thing. We’ll put your stuff on our website, which is the daily news network.com people can come check you out, whether it’s for the sales side, whether it’s for the broker training side or the real estate associate training side, and then also on that website. If I’m not mistaken, I heard the word goo, gob of money. That is what the technical word is. Technical word, I think that’s what happens to the money that falls off the money tree. It becomes a Google. You have the money tree, you have the Google. Yeah. And so for anybody here wants to learn about money, to have the higher possible opportunities in real estate, but then to be a great business owner. Share this episode. Somebody’s gonna laugh about this.

View original post: Real Estate Champions with Sarah Olson of Real Estate Agent Success Academy on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.