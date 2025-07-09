Real Estate Champions with Tabatha Hughes of Rate

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Tabatha Hughes

VP of mortgage lending at Rate

Website Address: https://www.rate.com/loan-officers/tabatha-hughes-623256



Short company description:

Rate is a mortgage company driven to use technology to help our clients dream of home ownership a reality.

How do you define success?

Making someone’s life better.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Work with your team to get to the end zone and win the game. Each day has challenges to overcome to get one step closer and we can’t win without each other.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Learn new technologies, use failures as lessons to improve, accept responsibility, focus, and stay positive

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Each month I work with a team to help the homeless. Our goal is only achieved through teamwork. We network, collect items, plan the hot meal, sort items, pack items, coordinate stations setup, delivery and wrap up. Each item is critical to be able to get what we need, have it stationed for efficiency and easy access for those we help and to pack up and leave the area the same as when we arrived.

What’s the trickiest part of picking the right mortgage lender for you or your clients?

Well, I am a mortgage lender so in an ideal situation I can help them with what they need. In the event I cannot, we discuss either a plan to help get them to their needs or if there is a program we cannot offer, I will let them know where to get more information.

