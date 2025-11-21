Real Estate Champions with Tim Horvath of Bold City Commercial Real Estate

Step into the world of success and innovation with Real Estate Champions, a compelling TV show that highlights the exceptional leaders, agents, and investors shaping the real estate industry. Each episode uncovers the strategies, leadership, and insights that fuel the success of industry trailblazers, offering practical takeaways for professionals across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

Sarah: Welcome back to another episode of Real Estate Champions. I’m your host, Sarah Olsen, and today we’re talking with Tim Horvath of Bold City Commercial Real Estate. Welcome to the show!

Tim: Thanks for having me.

Sarah: Tell me a little bit about your background and how you got into commercial real estate, because when we were talking earlier, it sounded like you kind of fell into it.

Tim: I did—literally and figuratively. My background is actually in healthcare as a NICU provider, but I started investing in real estate right after graduation because I knew that was a path I wanted to pursue. Through investing, I eventually stumbled into commercial real estate. It’s a longer story, but ultimately I realized commercial was where I wanted to put my focus. There were a lot of advantages compared to residential. As my portfolio grew, people began asking me for help with their properties. Eventually I thought, “I guess I should get a license.” That led to creating a commercial property management company, which later grew into a full-service brokerage.

Sarah: That’s great. And you’re mostly operating in Northeast Florida?

Tim: Yes—Jacksonville.

Sarah: So you got into commercial first as an investor and then decided to get your license and turn it into a career.

Tim: Exactly. I was actually reluctant to get my license at first because I didn’t think I needed it for what I was doing. But once people began coming to me for help, it made sense to take the next step and build a legitimate business.

Sarah: And how long ago was that?

Tim: Just over three years ago.

Sarah: Fantastic. And in that time, you’ve already seen a lot of changes in the market.

Tim: Definitely. Everyone sees what’s happening on the residential side, but I think the changes are even more pronounced in commercial. Even though I’ve only been licensed for three years, I’ve been investing for 12 or 13, so I’ve experienced the upswing and now what feels like a clear downswing.

Sarah: How are you navigating those shifts?

Tim: Doubling down on relationships. As the face of the brokerage, I’m out in the community networking, forming genuine connections, and showing people that we have the knowledge and skills to help them. Real estate is personal, so building trust is everything.

Sarah: Absolutely. I remember when I got my license—your sphere of influence is your number one resource. Growing that sphere is essential in both residential and commercial. You also have a passion for civic leadership. Tell everyone a little about that and how it connects back to real estate.

Tim: I serve on the Neptune Beach City Council, which is an incredible way to be involved in the community. My purpose there is to serve, but an added benefit is meeting more people, expanding my network, and strengthening those community ties.

Sarah: For new real estate agents coming into the business, what advice would you give them to help get their footing?

Tim: Get involved. Don’t overextend yourself, but put yourself in spaces where you can make genuine connections. It’s okay to be new—experience isn’t everything. People want to work with someone they trust who’s knowledgeable and has their best interest at heart. Demonstrate that, and they’ll move forward with you.

Sarah: And mentors are always helpful too.

Tim: Absolutely. I’m a big advocate for mentorship. I love talking real estate, helping people, and teaching. I’m always open to supporting new agents.

Sarah: For clients looking for commercial properties or property management, what should they keep in mind?

Tim: Commercial real estate has a lot more layers than residential, which means more potential pitfalls. I recently worked with someone who bought a commercial property without an agent because they thought they could handle it themselves—and now they’re paying the price. It ended up costing them a couple hundred thousand dollars in mistakes. Working with professionals truly matters in commercial deals.

Sarah: Absolutely. Well, Tim, thank you so much for being on the show.

Tim: Thanks for having me.

Sarah: To learn more about Tim and Bold City Commercial, visit PropertySolutionsTV.com, where you’ll find all of his contact information. Thanks so much for joining us.

