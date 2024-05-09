Each week on “RN Champions,” our host Rodney GB Clements speaks with influential members of the medical community from across the country. Today, Rodney spoke with Maddie Todd of Clinical Research Partners and Vita Pure.

Short Company Description:

A clinical research facility where we host clinical trials for new medications that are trying to get approval by the FDA. In the same facility we have a wellness clinic where we give vitamin infusions and supportive IM shots to help patient reach their overall wellness goals.

What Is Your Why?:

Ever since I was a little girl I liked to be someone to fix things, that passion later turned into the care of people and wanting to heal them and make them whole again. Healing people is why I chose the nursing field and why I will always remain here.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?:

I went to college knowing that I wanted to work in the medical field but wasn’t sure exactly which part I wanted to go in. I got my biology degree and quickly decided that I wanted to go into the nursing route in order to be able to spend the most time with patients and dedicate my work to healing others.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

We are able to holistically approach the patient’s care and make sure that all aspects of their bodies needs are being met.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?:

I am currently in nurse practitioner school to be able to expand my abilities as a nurse. This advancement in my career will make it easier for me to take the patient from start to finish in terms of their overall care which I am currently unable to do as a registered nurse

View original post: “RN Champions” with Maddie Todd of Clinical Research Partners and Vita Pure on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.