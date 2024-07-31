Each week on “RN Champions,” our host Rodney GB Clements speaks with influential members of the medical community from across the country. Today, Rodney spoke with Quinn McGill of RootSource Solutions LLC.

RootSource Solutions is a consulting-based business that aids and facilitates collaboration with team members of businesses and schools through program/protocol development, implementation, and improvement, unearthing solutions at the root source.

What Is Your Why?

I discovered my gifting of program/process development during my time working at a company called HealthBar. From there, I decided to start my own business to help other businesses within the clinical setting realm to develop programs that reflect their core values from the root source of development, all the way to implementation.

I also have a passion for keeping students safe in the school setting, ensuring non-clinical staff are educated and trained appropriately to care for medically complex students.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Discovering my gifts and passions, then putting feet under them through my business.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

I have a passion for relationship, excellence, being detail-oriented, and being a servant leader.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Continuing to build clientele. I am in the end stages of developing a Ketamine Infusion Therapy Program that will go live on 8/1/2024. The next 6 months will entail process implementation and improvement.

View original post: RN Champions with Quinn McGill of RootSource Solutions LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.