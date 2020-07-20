“Digital Champions” with Alex Alexander from KCo Ad Agency

Each week on Digital Champions, our host Tamara Taylor talks to experts in digital marketing. Today, Tamara talks to Alex Alexander from KCo Ad Agency.

KCo Ad Agency, KCo for short, is a full-service Advertising Agency that stays on top of today’s media trends. Since the very beginning, over 10 years ago, the mission was simple. That mission was to provide each client with the attention and satisfaction they deserve. Today, that mission hasn’t changed. We are always exploring new ways to get your brand in front of the consumer. We research the demographics and develop every ad accordingly.

Advertising is easy. Doing it correctly, however, is where we come in.

To learn more check out https://www.kcoad.com.

