Buzz TV – “Digital Champions” with Daniel Diaz Branch, Critical Fit

Each week on Digital Champions, our host Jessica Cone talks to interesting people about all things relating to Gaming. This week on the show, Jessica talks to Daniel Diaz Branch from Critical Fit.

Critical Fit is a fitness program with elements of tabletop roleplaying games. In it, you perform fitness tests that create your character’s statistics – your character’s abilities reflect your real life fitness! As you progress through the program, your character becomes stronger and you become more fit in real life. Critical Fit was founded in 2017 after creator Daniel Diaz Brauch came up with a new way of gamifying fitness. He wants to destigmatize nerd culture by encouraging people who aren’t very physically active to start exercising in a fun way, as well as allow seasoned gym-goers an exciting alternative to monotonous workout programs. Critical Fit has appeared at GAAM, the Games Art and Music Show, as well as at the Museum of Science and History in Jacksonville. Daniel plans to release more expansions for the program, Including “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style Quest books as well as additional lore and mechanics books for the home-gym aficionado. He also wants to create more group exercise class opportunities in Jacksonville and work with children who are at-risk or suffer from chronic diseases.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: The program, outreach, and upcoming events

Jessica Cone better known as “Veemon-Tamer” in the gaming community is a professional graphic designer, artist, typical nerd, and gamer from the 904! She has found much success in her chosen profession of art and gaming. Jessica has participated in various charity art events and has done official work for gaming company Bandai Namco’s Digimon Fusion card game. In 2015 she entered the competitive gaming scene via Super Smash Bros WiiU and landed a 1-year sponsored contract with an eSports org. Jessica has been featured on various media outlets including but not limited to Why Nots, UPSers.com, and Channel 4 News: Positively Jax.

Jessica owns her own business Vee Art Studios! A gaming and art based freelance operation that also that doubles as a charity organization.15% of all sales go towards the Vee Art Studios Outreach Program, A program dedicated to empowering struggling youth interested in digital art by providing them with encouragement, support, and the computer hardware and software needed to get started free of charge! You can catch Jessica at various fighting game tournaments and conventions as well as streaming games and art on Twitch!