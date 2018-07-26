Game Face: October

Elgin Pearce is a six foot forward for the Jacksonville Icemen. Hailing from Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada, his first season in the states was with the Icemen in 2017 and he really proved himself. He led the Icemen in points. He racked up 50 points including 23 goals and 27 assists.

Patrick McCain is new to the Jacksonville Sharks but not to the Jacksonville area. He is a Jacksonville University alumni and played for the football team. McCain was assigned to the Jacksonville roster on Oct. 30, 2017 and he’s entering his fourth season in arena football. As a quarterback, he’s currently the back up for Adrian McPherson but expected to grow and be a vital role for the Sharks.

Eric Jagielo is a first baseman for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps and is making an immediate impact in his first year with the Shrimp. He’s played in 94 games and has scored 30 runs this season. Since 2013, he’s been jumping around teams but he might have finally found his home in Jacksonville.

Madicynn Harnish is returning to the Jacksonville University Dolphins women’s soccer team as a sophomore this season. She started in 13 of Jacksonville’s 15 games last year. In 2017, she was called up to the U20 Canadian National Team and was Captain of the 2017 Canada Games Nova Scotia Provincial team. All great and impressive honors at a young age.