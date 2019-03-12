Rory McIlroy unveils exclusive Nike Victory Tour golf shoe

Rory McIlroy unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition PLAYERS Championship version of the Nike Victory Tour golf shoe Monday at a youth clinic for more than 100 youth from local chapters of The First Tee and the PGA Jr. League. McIlroy, a 14-time winner on the PGA TOUR, and fellow Nike athlete Tommy Fleetwood provided tips and took questions in a unique clinic at The Kids Zone presented by The First Tee as well as the 17th Hole Challenge presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton.

Ten pairs of THE PLAYERS-themed Nike Victory Tour shoes that McIlroy unveiled Monday will be made available to the public each day, Thursday-Sunday, at a retail price of $200. The shoes will only be sold in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop at THE PLAYERS Welcome Experience and will go on sale starting at 10:00 am each day.

“It’s great to partner with Nike on shoes that blend my style with the newest technology. I love that fans have the opportunity to have the same custom, unique shoes that I’m wearing for golf’s biggest events,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy will wear his new limited-edition golf shoes Thursday-Sunday of THE PLAYERS, where he’s chasing his first PLAYERS Championship victory and arrives on the heels of five consecutive top-10s on the PGA TOUR.

Featuring a gold PLAYERS logo on the heel, a gold chrome outsole and a PLAYERS specific sock line graphic, the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour redefines premium performance. Revolutionary cushioning delivers a soft, responsive ride, while sleek leather adds sophistication to every round.