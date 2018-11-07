The Horse’s Mouth, S3-EP29

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. No gossip, no hearsay, no BS—just the straight-up truth, right from the source.

Tom’s longtime love of bartending has come full circle since his days as a linebacker on the inaugural Jacksonville Jaguars football team—slinging drinks and talking shop with everyone from high-profile sports figures and entertainers to business leaders, journalists and community leaders.

He and his guests trade insight and anecdotes, explore day-to-day topics and tackle the hard subjects, all with equal measures of energy, honesty and laughter. Get the skinny on the real people behind the headlines, straight from the horse’s mouth.

Today, Tom sat down with; James Coleman, Owner and CEO of Boost Sports Performance, Brittany Shaw, the Editor-in-Chief of Buzz Media, and Kelly Hawkins, Founder of The Daily Rally.

James played fullback at Florida State University where he was a three-year starter and a member of 3 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships between the years of 2002–2005. James was the go to short yardage back and scored 10 career touchdowns while playing in 46 career games at FSU. He used his skills to realize his dream of playing in the NFL while playing with the New Orleans Saints for one season. James received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science in only three years. James used sports performance training during his high school and college years before coming into the field after his playing career was finished.

James has worked with many different athletes from a wide range of sports. His knowledge of coaching has seen him become a coveted football, track and field, and lacrosse coach. He currently holds the following certifications: United States Sports Performance Coach (USAW), National Association of Speed & Explosion (NASE) certified, United States of America Track and Field (USATF) Level 1 Coach, and International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) Youth Trainer.

The smarter of the Hawkins sisters reported on all sports in an official capacity as an undergrad for the University of Florida. In an unofficial capacity, she found herself serving as her friends’ source for sports news which prompted her idea to start The Daily Rally. Kelly has worked for ESPN, ESPNU, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, the Jacksonville Jaguars and others. After college she went to the PGA TOUR to serve as a reporter and producer. Fun Facts: She is not a morning person (makes sense for someone who writes a daily newsletter which requires her to wake up at 5 a.m.), she is named after her great-grandfather and her celebrity look-a-like is Miss Piggy.

Brittany Shaw has a B.S. degree in Sports Management and Marketing from UNF. Shaw is a native of Jacksonville Florida. As a former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittany is a producer for Buzz TV, and The Editor-In-Chief of Buzz Media Group.