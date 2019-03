The Horse’s Mouth With Justin Smith, River City Technical Solutions

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. No gossip, no hearsay, no BS—just the straight-up truth, right from the source.

Tom’s longtime love of bartending has come full circle since his days as a linebacker on the inaugural Jacksonville Jaguars football team—slinging drinks and talking shop with everyone from high-profile sports figures and entertainers to business leaders, journalists and community leaders.

He and his guests trade insight and anecdotes, explore day-to-day topics and tackle the hard subjects, all with equal measures of energy, honesty and laughter. Get the skinny on the real people behind the headlines, straight from the horse’s mouth.

Today, Tom sat down with Justin Smith from River City Technical Solutions.

With emerging technologies, complex network and application schemes and rising security threats, managing your company’s IT needs can be a substantial time and financial drain.

River City Technical Solutions can help. With expertise in virtually every aspect of IT, we want to be your business partner in protecting your IT investment, help implement cutting-edge technology that your employees and clients will love, all while preparing your company for growth and providing a competitive advantage.

To learn more, visit rivercity.tech