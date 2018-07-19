Triple Play: August

Life Rolls On

Life Rolls On is hosting the 2018 Get on Board tour at Jacksonville Beach. The event is called “They Will Surf Again” and it brings families, volunteers and people with disabilities together for a great day at the beach with an adaptive surf clinic from 9:00AM to 3:00PM. All are welcome for fun in the sun.

Dahlia’s Ping Pong Tournament + College Night

Dahlia’s is hosting a ping-pong tournament on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 6:00PM to 11:30PM. The tournament is an amateur event so all levels are welcome. College students with a student ID can enjoy Happy Hour Prices all night. Even if you don’t want to play, you’re welcome to stop by and have a good time.

Jacksonville Roller Derby

On August 11, catch the Jacksonville Roller Derby in a double header. First, the New Jax City Rollers take on Detroit A. Immediately followed by the River City Rat Pack taking on Detroit B. First whistle is at 6:00PM and tickets are sold online or at the door.