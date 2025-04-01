Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host, Howard Wolpoff, sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Howard speaks with Jason Engelhardt of XZactly.ai & Silicon Beach Ventures.

I am a founding partner of xZactly.ai, a business accelerator for technology startup firms. We support all go-to-market activities and operate like a pseudo private equity firm. Our national sales force builds a pipeline and closes sales on behalf of our clients. Additionally, I am the founder of Silicon Beach, a venture pitch group. Our next pitch event will be held on April 8th at Northwestern Mutual’s offices and will be sponsored by JSEB. We will have over 70% of the pitches coming from Jax startups!

View original post: Tech Champions with Jason Engelhardt of XZactly.ai & Silicon Beach Ventures on Daily News Network.

