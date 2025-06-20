Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host, Howard Wolpoff sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Howard speaks with Leo Bletnitsky of Healthy Technology Solutions.

Healthy Technology’s Solutions’s primary goal is to be your trusted technology business partner. We assist your organization to remain profitable by implementing the technologies that will maximize your employees’ time, business processes and systems availability.

Our Engineers make recommendations based on years of hands-on experience. Some of the

Solutions we provide are:

vCSO & vCIO

Cloud Solutions including M365, Azure, AVD

Computing Infrastructure Analysis and Design

Security Audit and Solution Deployment

Remote Access Solutions

Server Consolidation and Redundancy using Virtualization (VMware & Azure)

Business Continuity Utilizing Virtualization and Replication

EHR/PM Support & Selection

7X24 Desktop and Server Monitoring and Alerting

Technology Integration

Technical Support/Help Desk

Storage Solutions (NAS and SAN)

Windows 10/11/2016/2019/2022

Fortinet, Sonicwall, Ubiquiti and Watchguard Firewall Solutions

VOIP Solutions (Cloud Hosted VOIP & Fortivoice on-Prem)

HIPAA Security Rule Compliance and GAP Analysis

Data and Email Recovery

Credit Card Processing

View original post: Tech Champions with Leo Bletnitsky of Healthy Technology Solutions on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.