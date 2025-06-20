Tech Champions with Leo Bletnitsky of Healthy Technology Solutions

Each week on “Tech Champions,” our host, Howard Wolpoff sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Howard speaks with Leo Bletnitsky of Healthy Technology Solutions.
Healthy Technology’s Solutions’s primary goal is to be your trusted technology business partner. We assist your organization to remain profitable by implementing the technologies that will maximize your employees’ time, business processes and systems availability.
Our Engineers make recommendations based on years of hands-on experience. Some of the
Solutions we provide are:
vCSO & vCIO
Cloud Solutions including M365, Azure, AVD
Computing Infrastructure Analysis and Design
Security Audit and Solution Deployment
Remote Access Solutions
Server Consolidation and Redundancy using Virtualization (VMware & Azure)
Business Continuity Utilizing Virtualization and Replication
EHR/PM Support & Selection
7X24 Desktop and Server Monitoring and Alerting
Technology Integration
Technical Support/Help Desk
Storage Solutions (NAS and SAN)
Windows 10/11/2016/2019/2022
Fortinet, Sonicwall, Ubiquiti and Watchguard Firewall Solutions
VOIP Solutions (Cloud Hosted VOIP & Fortivoice on-Prem)
HIPAA Security Rule Compliance and GAP Analysis
Data and Email Recovery
Credit Card Processing
