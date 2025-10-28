The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Brandon Stallings, Roman Desmond, Chris Campione and Steve Strum

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Brandon Stallings, Roman Desmond, Chris Campione and Steve Strum

From studio three at buzz TV. It’s the Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus. All right. Time once again for the horse’s mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. A fantastic spot whether we’re here filming or all throughout the week and weekend. Great food, great specials and great entertainment each and every week here at Lynch’s Irish Pub. We absolutely love being here. Brought to you by good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. This time around we’re talking more entrepreneurship, man. We love our entrepreneurs on this show. We’re going to talk a little lore, and we’re going to talk to Mr. Steve Strum from the Daily News Network and wrap it all into a nice little bow for you right here at the bar. So let’s welcome in the panel. Brandon Stallings is up first from Stackify. Hey, Brandon. How you doing, man? Uh, PS twenty seven, we talked off air. I know your dad for a long time ago, and, uh, smart box. Is that what you. What was it that you built smart locks in twenty twenty two? Nice vending machines for ten years. That’s right, I remember it. A lot of big companies. And I’ve got a new company in the same industry. Beautiful snack. Before we get into Stackify, have you always had the entrepreneurial spirit? When did it start? Yeah. So like most entrepreneurs, it started kind of accidentally, you know, you didn’t know you had it before, but like, uh, I wanted to start a vending machine business in college. Okay. How it started. Yeah. If you can’t kind of like a job. Just like working a service industry job. And it grew from there. We moved to Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Okay. Uh, when I graduated FSU. Yeah. And, yeah, I mean, from there, I just, uh, I didn’t really think about it. I just ran the business into a few different things, like coffee was cold steel Spartan. I discovered e-commerce, grow e-commerce. Yeah, absolutely. All right. Real quick. So Stackify is it is it a, uh, from a machine online? Both. What are we talking about? How do you get stackify. So initially we go Phillies marketing for we’re affiliates and affiliate marketing platform also for snack brands. So I’ve been at the snack industry a long time, obviously. So I realized, like I love snacks. Well, yeah. Exactly. Like, yeah. Who doesn’t love this? They have a little something every day. But I worried that, uh, that, uh, that snack brand is, uh, a lot of times needs to be discovered, and they just didn’t get the eyeballs, uh, soap or eye creators? Uh, we, uh, basically coordinate the user generated content for snack brands, but we also help them get discovered through our customizable snack box gifts subscription. So we usually sold as gifts subscription boxes, and it’s all good for your kind of stuff. It looks like. Well, it seems like it. You don’t have to go through them all, but it looks like. Yeah, granola I see there. It looks like you got some protein bars. We’re gonna enjoy this. Good. All right. Good. But, uh. But, yeah, for the most part, I’ve expanded a little bit on, you know, sort of the things that I offer smart boxes used to be like very much healthy snacks. Yeah, right. I remember we still obviously focus on high quality, but you’re gonna see a lot more kid stuff. Cool. Great to have you on the show, man. Congrats. Another venture. That’s awesome. I think pretzels are a great snack, too. How are you? Roman Desmond from Hot Box Pretzels. Tell us about hot box pretzel. Man, so hot pretzels started as a food truck right here in Jacksonville. Okay, I did like my first event right there at the Seawalk Pavilion. Uh, that was in twenty twenty three. Okay. He dropped out of college to go all in on pretzels. Uh, yeah, that’s a t shirt right there. Yeah, yeah, so I started. My neighbor had a barbecue food truck. Okay. I worked over at TPC Sawgrass. Um, my freshman year of college, I was running food busing tables there, and they sold this giant pretzel there that everyone loved. I heard through the grapevine how much money they made one year selling just the just the pretzel. And I was like, all right, there’s something here for sure. Yeah. I put the two ideas together and started asking my neighbor about food truck stuff, and he was like, oh, I do this festival, that festival, making this much money. And I was so cool. All right, there’s something there. So I started making pretzels in my whole kitchen. Um, got all my savings from my previous little business that I had, which was like a pressure washing window cleaning. Your little labor work. Yeah. Good for you. So I took all my savings from that, put it into a little trailer on my first little food truck trailer, built it out myself, and then, uh, got in contact with all my buddies for fraternities, like, the nightclubs and all that kind of stuff. And we were selling pretzels everywhere I could and then grew that to a bigger food truck, another food truck. I did some like online interviews. I got some big publicity from there. And then I got contacted by a TV show, uh, from Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump. Nice, nice. So I ended up going on that TV show, and that kind of is where everything just kind of exploded from there. And I was just running the food trucks. I got to the final episode of the TV show. I was like a ten episode series on. Okay. And in the final episode, the challenge was to create a new product. So I was just doing the food trucks and I created my newest product, which we ship nationwide now is a fourteen pretzel Bites in microwave safe bag that have a seasoning packets and tons of different flavors. Um, so I have a popcorn pretzel. Yeah, yeah, pretzels. You can hold them in your freezer for like six months. So he’s clean ingredients in. For the past about eight months now we’ve been shipping them nationwide. That’s fantastic. Good for you, man. Is it is it the operation of it? All right. You gotta make sure you keep up with everything. Right. So that’s gotta be heavy on the brain, I would imagine. Oh, yeah. We might need an investor. You might need another outlet. So we’re going to bring you all together, man. You never know. All right. Great to have you on the show, man. That’s awesome. What a great story Chris Kevin is here from caffeine LA. How are you my man and my man Steve Strom. What’s happening brother. You guys look like a little trouble together. Let me tell you. You get him out of trouble a lot, don’t you? We’re just talking about some stories. Allegedly. Please be quiet. Right. Yeah. There you go. Great to have you back. So cool. Yeah. Entrepreneur. I mean, listen, it’s it’s hard, like you’re talking about your successes, but no one’s there when you’re like, how am I going to do this? How am I going to do that? How am I waking up in the middle of the night going, oh, I forgot to do this, or I got to do that kind of thing. But nonetheless, we love it. You’ve got a big law firm, of course, but you’re also an entrepreneur as well, man. You like invest in a different sports related things out pulls calcium out of it. Yeah, I got involved investing in a couple hockey teams a few years ago like that parlayed into a minor league baseball. Yep. Um, I think we’re up to eight or nine teams now. Uh, and I got a contract right now to buy one of the local cyber. Okay, cool. Keith. Talk about it, too. Yeah. Right. Right. Yeah, yeah, but it’s pretty exciting for for downtown. How long have you been practicing law? Ten years. All Mafia related. Like you take care of the italiano’s. What are we talking about? That look or something? Normally, guys are in ties and jackets. I’ll look at all the gold like They represent you represents cool people. And I know that that’s the right just the end. Absolutely. But yeah, I got into it about ten years ago, right out of law school, started a firm, uh, windowless office, grew it over the years. Now we’re up to eighteen attorneys, which they watched it creeping into Georgia. Life is good. What’s your favorite sport to invest in so far? Uh, I’d have to say, uh, American soccer. American soccer. Okay, so what are their minor league? What is what what what’s in America right now? What do they have the MLS obviously you got MLS, you got USL, you got MLS. Next pro okay. Division two MLS. Yeah. What do you think as far as Jacksonville is concerned I I’ve thought like we could handle another pro sports franchise could handle a cup I think baseball could work here. I think it could have what you would call a major sport based off of the demographics, based off the population. Yeah, absolutely. Yeah. All right. Will you hang with good people, Stephen? Yeah. Appreciate you, bud. Absolutely. You talk about the times and all these gin business. Yeah. Did you write that stuff? Yeah. Wow, it’s so great. And then the back of my, like, three o’clock am going, gosh, there’s a Carol. Yeah, yeah, yeah. It sounds like these guys here all to say stay to see the different ways that and I think most we’re going to wrap it with this. But most entrepreneurs are successful people. Most not all are willing to share their experience with people to help them make it. Because you know how you start, like, you know the struggle. I know the struggle. We all know it. So when you make it and you’re able to help somebody, hey, if I was younger or if I had to do it over again, or if I did something, this is what I would do different. And then that’s a good thing, right? Because you’re paying it forward. The specifics might be different, but the root elements are yeah, yeah, it’s generally the same. Absolutely. All right JAG fans. Yes. As we wrap up four and three. I was in London last week. Were you really know that trip home sucked, didn’t it? Yeah it did. That’s why I didn’t go smart. No, but feeling alright. Four and three. Going to go to the uh the Raiders next week. Man. Week from this week. Thinking five and three would be alright. They’re in the running man. They’re in the hook shot. Got a bunch of you know young coaches on the new coaches. And you look at like the bright yellow. He’s gotta make his kicks not make excuses for that kick I don’t care how young he is. Have you ever missed a tackle. Uh yeah. But I’m not a kicker. They have one job I agree. I have multiple jobs. They got one thing to do. Kick it through those yellow things. I’m not a kicker, but they are, so they better make their kick. And by the way, this whole he’s never missed a pat. You’re not supposed to miss the Pat. Especially in high school. In college it’s like fifteen yards. It’s a chip shot. Anyway I hope they can get it going. I think they’re going to be fine, but I don’t know. I’m not into the young excuse anymore. We’ve been dealing with that for like ten, fifteen years. They’re always young. Doing the yogi’s just been here, he and I. That’s right, that’s right. All right guys, thanks so much. Keep up the great work. Appreciate it. Thank you. Congratulations. All right. Check out their great profiles and how you can contact him. All that they’re doing. And you can see this conversation and thousands and thousands of others just go to the Daily News Network dot com website to catch it all right there. So until next time y’all stay safe. Y’all be cool out there. We’ll see you right here on the horse’s body. Cheers. My name is Todd Marshall, and I own all dry. Services of southeast Jacksonville. We serve all of northeast Florida. Every day our business is doing the more mundane but yet sometimes catastrophic issues. These can be plumbing leaks. It can be sewage backups. A bathtub overflows, somebody leaves the sink running. 