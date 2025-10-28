The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Dane Okonek, Steve Milo, Nate Wallace and Robert Billock

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Dane Okonek, Steve Milo, Nate Wallace and Robert Billock

From studio three at buzz TV. It’s the Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus. All right, Tom, once again for the horse’s mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. Always great to be here as we’ve been here for the past three months or so, and we’re looking forward to future dates as well. Brought to our good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. This time around, we’re going to talk a little demolition and hauling a little e-commerce to get you trip ready. Little commercial real estate and a little construction. So let’s get into it with the panel. All the dudes are here. All the young dudes are here. So let’s get into it right here on the horse’s mouth. Dane O’Connor is here from Blue Collar Hauling. Hey, Dane. Welcome. How you doing? Tell us about your, uh, blue collar hauling company, man. Thanks for having me. Yeah, yeah. Um, we’re a demolition company. Residential. Commercial. We do a Strauss role. Yeah. You’re you’re done though. And reduce junk removal. So so cool. Well, there’s whole house demos, material all focused on the stars. Yeah, I mean that. I don’t think anyone’s gonna be there. So how long? How long have you been doing it for? I’ve been doing it for ten plus years. Okay. Yeah. I’m outside. Junk was a little newer, but sure. Junk removal. You’ve been getting after it. So. Good. Good. And, uh, what’s the best part of what you do, man? What do you what do you like doing? You got a passion for it. I can tell you. You’re almost giggling when you’re talking. Yeah, I mean, I, I like taking that big stretches. You do got, you got an old house demo. That’s that’s my bread and butter. Yeah. So I like coffee and beer and all my guys, they they work well with it, so. Sure, we like tearing it out. I can’t fix much, but I think I’d be a good demo guy. I think I’d be an okay. That’s right. That’s great man. Great to have you on the show. Appreciate you being here. Steve. Milo is back from trips. Hey, Steve. What’s happening man? We’re continuing to rent vacation rentals. I tell you what. So I told you off air. We’re looking to do something Blue Ridge mountains, like in Christmas time. It’s overwhelming how many things, how many availabilities there are with different homes and different this and different that. How do you bring it all together? What do you guys do with that helps people bring it all together? Well, the key is to kind of figure out how many bedrooms you want for, and then we’ll kind of manage the issue. Okay. You want a pool, hot tub, hot tub. Once you pick that you start to really reduce the filter. And then obviously we’ll take a look carefully to reduce a property because those reduce removes one of the major things you look at. Yeah. It seems like people are traveling all over. Right. That hasn’t stopped. Yeah. Well I mean, you know, we’ve we’ve been seeing a pretty strong increase for twenty sixty six for the winter. Of course, we’re lucky we didn’t have any hurricanes here. So absolutely. Yeah, it was great because that knocked out our Fort Myers region for a couple years now. Yeah, it’s got that back. So, uh, you know, we love the back. No hurricanes. People want to come to Florida. last year was incredibly hold up. North Florida is great. I mean, even today, like it’s fifty in the morning, you’re like, oh, this feels great. Then the sun pops up. You’re like, man, the sun’s hot. It’s just an awesome time of the year to be in Jacksonville. It’s, uh, we’re we’re lucky to live, no doubt. Great to have you on the show. Thank you. All right. Nate Wallace is here from Foundry Commercial. What’s up, my friend? Hey, how’s it going? Yeah, good to have you. Yeah, yeah, it’s, uh, been going well. I mean, things have been, uh, the last couple of years. A little bit like, you know, slowdown and activity within the warehouse space. I mean, structure certainly delivered, but I think now picking up, I think a lot of users or companies making decisions. Yeah. Trade uncertainty so affected a lot of decision making and starting just but they’re just kind of. Yeah. Well we’re a big industrial town for sure right. I mean our ports, our rail, everything exactly right. The ports used. But then also when you think of like rail transit, Norfolk Southern, CSX intermodal, we are driving the demand for a lot of trucking companies to request, like you have big outdoor storage now because you wanted to find out about this a parking lot, but now it’s being institutionalized. Yeah. Um, and, uh, yeah, by putting little servers, you know, eight thousand square foot building on, um. Yeah. Place that can service it and roll up my service. Yeah. So there’s different stuff. It’s, uh, it’s not just. No. Right. Absolutely, absolutely. Well, Nate, Nate is, uh, spearheading, uh, something with us former Jaguars trying to develop a, uh, a facility that all people can come and enjoy. Sports related. Sure. I mean, that’s the problem with the Jags ninety nine Aaron Beasley early that they blew behind that. And uh the connector output calls that he gets out and he uh he you know brings people together makes people feel good to be around. Absolutely. No. Yeah he’s the best. So yeah there’s a lot happening. There’s a lot happening. You know downtown area. Yeah. Maybe it you know East side or East side neighborhood. Go over there and be great every opportunity. Whether you get double D you have all the train guys whether you have whatever it is, whatever route that it brings, some of those high performance training opportunities for kids. Yeah. And bring events, you know, track and field, lacrosse, whatever. So did you see. Absolutely. Right. And they got that event through hotel stays throughout the year due to you know, it was silly scale. And they did regional tournaments to bring that out there. So that’d be it’s exciting. And we’re excited to be able to come through your boundary just to be you know we’re glad you’re a part of it man. Appreciate it. Appreciate you being here Robert Billick is here from w o construction. Yes, sir. How are you Rob. Good to see you, man. Great. Thanks. Now what do you do at WFO? Is this your company or. Yeah, I’m the CEO. You’re the man. All right. Started out in Atlanta, right here about fourteen years ago. How long have you been in the construction world? Oh, Lord. Probably thirty years. Thirty? Yeah. Out of college or what? We talked. Yeah. I got out of college, started working. I was a I was a police officer for a little while. You really found out I was not going to make any money doing that, so got back. Not so later after you retire. If you make it that far, I’ll never pick up another shovel again and dig through the mud. Well, that’s what we do. Absolutely. Pretty cool, because all these guys, you know, we see buildings on something. We take a bulldozer and knock it over. They’re gonna find real estate. We build, you know, up out of the ground and develop land we own, you know, rental properties and. Okay. Just different. You guys, uh, you were saying off air. You focus a little bit on that retail, build a suit, maybe kind of deal a lot of restaurants. Okay. Slim chickens kind of things. Okay. We’re a big Dunkin contractor. We’re building a big Alvin’s Island down in Destin, you know, by bikinis and boogie boards. Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Cover the whole southeast. So we go wherever we need to go. Well, I think for all of us, I mean, Jacksonville and Northeast Florida, man, there’s so much land, there’s so much opportunity. It’s only going to keep growing. They get downtown right. And they will get it right. It’s going to be a booming, booming place a long time. Yeah. Involved with the chamber on board the record. Oh good. Yeah. Nuts down there. Yeah. The landing. You ever seen the landing? I know, yeah, I know. And that’s going to be nice. So let me ask you this. Are we going to have eight lanes of traffic on one side like they do in Atlanta? Because I don’t want that. I hope not. I know you can’t have it all, but I moved to get away from that. It’s amazing how they have eights, like going down. You’re like, Holy cow. But it’s great, man. I mean, you know, this city’s got everything. You know, the waterfront, the riverfront down there. Yeah. It’s great. Yeah. No question about it. It’s got to be a lot of opportunity for you guys, right? Absolutely. I mean, just sitting there waiting to be renovated this way. Absolutely. Keep us. What’s your role in the company? Do you go out and get business? You’re the owner. I wish I could swear, but I’m not going to swear on this show. But I love the new owner because it takes so much to run a company. People don’t. It’s like these coaches that get killed for not winning. People have no idea what goes into being a coach. They have no idea what they have to go through. What I do is I do high rise construction. I broke, okay, and I did high rise construction for a team Eighteen of thirty three. How I did it. Wow. Twenty nine and, uh. Oh. In that cold. Yeah. Right. Well, I remember we were worth so many hours, and I was like, man, I was gonna own my own company, I work less. They will never learn. Yeah. No no no no no no no. Probably double. So it doesn’t stop, right? Yeah. There’s no clock. Yeah, right. There’s no clock. You just. You just work when you gotta work. Call comes in at seven pm. You gotta pick it up. Call comes in, whatever. You just gotta do it. But we have our own perks to. When we’re on our own. You know, you can take a day off if you want. Yeah, you can go. You know, I just. Before I came here, I went for a nice three mile run on the beach. Took a break from it all. Like, I’m just going to go outside and enjoy the sunshine. You know, it’s a fantastic thing. All right. Are we JAG fans? Yeah, football fans, JAG fans. All right. How are we feeling about team as we wrap up their four and three bye week. Go to the Raiders. They got a schedule that maybe they can win some. How are you feeling about them right now? I’m I’m feeling pretty good. After that last game I saw Trevor Lawrence just pull it out. Kansas City? Yeah, right. Yeah, right. It was unbelievable. Oh, yeah. He was going nuts. Yeah. If he can keep playing like that. Yeah, we’re good to go. If being the key word capital letters. But I like them. I do like him. But he’s gotta pick it up a little bit. But I do like the direction, there’s no doubt. How about you? Yeah, man, I think things started off really high. I mean, we got the assisted game. They were stupid. Lost thirty five and up. But then you look at the last two weeks, it was a lot of regression. I think clearly you look at what happened with the Rams. They don’t get ultimate last week. They have an over versus I don’t know the approach. We’re just I think the team people do about the team. But I think, you know, get the tail stick. Last week was more a result of me. And yeah, I just think it comes down to learn from that. And they’re going to get better. And now we’ve suffered long and hard here in Jacksonville. I mean my air was great. We won. You know we won the lot and it was a fun time. But people have suffered and all they want is a winner. And I know this. When this team wins this town gets ignited. Man it’s so special. How about you? How you feeling about the team? They’re better than I thought they would be. Okay. That’s fair. I didn’t think they’d be formed three. So I get it. The last two games were tough, but I like Liam’s direction. I like the way he calls the offense. If he can get Trevor to just be more consistent. Yeah, I think they put up a lot that if it’s a funny word, isn’t it? But you’re right. Absolutely. All right. Dane. Last word man. How you feeling about the team I, I I’m a newly Jays fan okay Pac-Man. But Jay Packers okay. So here you go. What I take from that sheets win. I think they’re right. I think they’re a little bit sluggish. You know last week yeah. Didn’t seem like there was too much urgency no doubt. So I think I mean you look at after the Chiefs win if you were out I mean like one. No I know well we haven’t won again. And I think you gotta put the nose to the grindstone. Yeah I think this next game will tell a lot about the team. Can they come back and take care of business past the homes on the east said. Everywhere. The sound, the sound. Yeah. Oh yeah, yeah, I got it. Alright. Very good. You guys keep up the great work out there. Thanks for being on the show man. Really appreciate it. All right check out their profiles. This conversation so many others go to the Daily News Network. Com website and you will check it out. All right there. So until next time y’all stay safe. Y’all be cool and go Jags. 