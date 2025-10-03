The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with James Plant, Tim Crosby, Hank Groff and Coach Mark Duffner

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with James Plant, Tim Crosby, Hank Groff and Coach Mark Duffner.

From studio three, at Buzz TV. It’s The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus!

All right, welcome into another edition of The Horse’s Mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach, man. We love being here. I’ve been here about eight weeks and we hope we’re here every two hours because it’s absolutely incredible. Our show brought to you by All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. We got a great show lined up for you.

Coach toughness here. He made his way out to the beach, which is great. Always good to have him on board. We’re going to talk a little PGA tour. We’re going to talk a little leadership. We’re going to talk a little homebuilding maybe a little boxing. We’ve got an army, veteran military veteran here. And we’re going to walk him in and we’re going to have a great time right here.

Alex. So let’s get it started with James White and James Soria as far as it is to build. Yes, sir. Good to have you on the show, my man. Thank you for your service. Thank you. You’re in the army.

Barmy Army boxer. And I was in the Air Force.

Very nice. How long did he serve?

A total of 14 years.

Thank you for your service. Appreciate it. Did you get in the box boxing before the service, or were you always a boxer?

I got in the boxing a little bit before. And then special duty to the boxing gym and saving the boxing team, and then all the Army boxing team. And then I enjoyed out.

So would you guys travel and fight other—

Other branches of the Rangers? That’s all I did. So that was my job for the military is the fight.

No kidding. How long do you do that for? That’s a great job.

Three years straight.

Wow. Fantastic. Wow. And what do you do as a sister? Bellvue. Builder. Roofer. What do we talk? So we’re—

We, So sister builders is disaster contractor and a custom home builder. We work for the state of Florida and federal government. So we cover the whole state of Florida. Okay, we have a roofing contractor and a demolition contractor, and then we also have a, dumpster company. So we have four, four entities. So, total.

And right now we’re down in, Sarasota and, working on, hurricane air.

Okay. Truman. Good. See you there. Tell people when when needed.

Absolutely. Is is it definitely giving back?

Okay, so what’s a great boxing metaphor for life? Get knocked down. Get off. You know, you got to get off.

If you think you’re not all you get, if you think you’re not going to get hit.

You’re going to get your body. You’re going to prepare to get in. Right. Something’s going to get. It’s how—

You take the hit that—

Matters. That’s right. And how you react. Throw it out. Great. Jerry on his show there. Thanks again for being there. I appreciate it. Tim Crosby’s back for the PGA tour. 810 call now. Are you better, man? Right. What’s the latest? What are you working on?

I’m doing nonprofit work. I’m retired. For real work. When, you know, when you get older, you have to do something that matters. That’s right. So I’m busy.

Okay. What’s your, What’s your what are you working on with charities to help?

Similar grants. Oh, you break the spring. Great. Great program. As from houses in homes in crisis. Or for a veterans organization as well called, wish for our heroes that serves active duty, military, which they kind of get ignored from time to time. Yeah. And a few other things I’m dabbling in the Rotary Club and stuff.

It’s all good.

A great place to retire.

Well, you know, I think you do. Oh, I’ll do it here. When it was a sleepy little bird, you know, and part Vedra. But it’s. We were talking earlier, coach, and, there’s no better place to be. Oh. Would you. Why would you ever leave? So I’ll have.

It. And at the three—

Years I had never left this room, I hope I never have. You never can say never. Right. And I hope I never have to.

I’m living to.

It’s a great, great spot for no doubt. How are you feeling as far as the senior tour? The pro tour? Well, I’ve already covered. Said we got a Jimmy Ference constellation going next weekend.

Rates up. It’s changed a lot. Although the. The what? When I was running press rooms for the senior tour, we had 38 tournaments and they’ve got like 25 now, but they’re all the better spaced. Okay. But we, we we were a travel hall of Fame. I mean it was. Yeah. Palmer and player is Chichi Nicklaus and Trevino Owens and and a few other guys thrown in.

So my job was easy. I had a bunch of superstars, so, but it was it was a lot of fun.

I was growing up in that era, like before Tiger. Those names were just incredible. The names you—

Just were at the half, they were just awesome. When whenever Arnold Palmer played, it was it would be a successful tournament then. That’s how we—

Got you got to say something here and say what a book you could write. I’m just for what I know. I mean, the stories with all these. Great—

You imagine. And Tom del knows this, but I met my old farmer, introduced me to my wife while so I don’t have if he he say that as. So I I’m very blessed.

Here’s the question. Did you ever party with Fuzzy Zella? Cause he seemed like he’d be a fun guy to party.

He was a little after me, but, Okay. I was I grew up in Augusta. So I was it the Masters when Tiger won and fuzzy got into a lot of trouble because he might have had a cat.

Right? Right. Forget about that.

Yeah. But but I did. I’ve met him before. Yeah. I did not have the chance to party. Well, I’m not sure I could keep up with—

My party with John Daly once. It was so fun time. I tell you, that’s for another show. Yeah, I might tell you out, but everybody stays on. Great to have you back here. Hey, graphics, man.

It’s hot dog. Good to see you again.

I was going on.

It’s amazing things, man. Happened since I saw you last. And I wrote the book The Manhood Frequency. Yeah, yeah, wrote that book. I think you’re talking about writing a book. Have you read yours?

I wrote one already. You did? I used my my father is more of a, you know, a true goal. My dad.

Yeah.

Since that launch, I, we spun off and launched the nonprofit men’s movement called TMF warrior. And it’s about men who want to be better husbands, fathers, servants and leaders. And they can earn rank as they become better and better. We call about living life on the right frequency, okay? And it’s really exciting. It’s a faith based book, as you know.

Yeah. Then the second book came out. Just wanted to mention the one day gift. One day. Enjoy the adventure. Finding treasure in your prison. That book is, quite well. It’s a that, by the way, that is yours. Keep it like it’s my gift to you. Thank you. Very. It’s one of those kind of bathroom books you can read.

Yeah. Or, you—

Know, Burling, that’s. I spend a lot of my time as I read through the, you know, and long off.

It ain’t long. So once you might get one reading and you’re done. Right? Exactly. What’s been happening? A lot of between that and the men, speaking and started our own YouTube channel. Yeah. So we’re excited about that. And then lastly, I got in since I saw you got into voice, voiceovers. Okay, cool. And, has quickly become one of the biggest voices in the country in the world right now.

I do, movies and things. They, they did a voice cloning. They cloned my voice. And it’s on. It’ll be on Disney. You’ll hear it a lot. Okay, ABC, different things like that. So it’s sort of fun.

Any specific lines you remember that you get throw out there?

I can’t say I’m on TV. Are we are we. You know, I’m just—there is one. I’ll just say it this way. Check it out later. There is one guy who uses my clone voice in everything he does. It’s called Doctor Pickle Medical. All the medical people who are students learn that way. Yeah, he’s dropped a few bombs from here to there, but it’s my voice.

All right, so it’s a fun way to learn about medical thing and at the same time, it’s, it’s my voice being used in a fun way.

Yeah. Good. Because. Hey, you always gotta find your way, right?

Yeah, it is absolutely same. But things have been good, you know, just working out, trying to stay in shape like you.

Yeah.

Keeps on getting up there, I hit it.

Are you still box boxing, by the way? You still like practice or. I don’t know, or—

I don’t for companies I spend my time. But doing it I got seven grandkids.

Seven grandkids. Wow. So you had to take time for yourself. The shadow boxing, all the boxing—

You hit the gym a little bit. We travel a lot. We do Tennessee a lot.

Okay, cool, cool. So I mean, I’m good. I wouldn’t mess with entities. I know they want an all star line you’ve got. I’m at the bar for at least. Yeah I see so pay. You know, coach, you, you had a great career in coaching and you’ve pivoted into the media world and you’re doing a great job.

I don’t know about that. Where you are now. I don’t know about that, but thank God I got something to do it. I’m enjoying it right now, so it’s a good thing. But people out there that have to pivot, well, they had a lot of people do it. We all do. I, I’ve done it a couple of times. So know my career for sure.

No, you got to find something that, we were just talking about an earlier. Something that motivate you, something that you really want to do, and you’ve got passion for it. And when you have passion for something, you’re going to do it pretty well. So I’m enjoying talking about sports, talking about football and meet with great big.

Yeah no doubt. Well football is life. You know, a boxing, football whatever it is. Yeah, it’s all the same. Are we all zag fans for this?

Of course it is. All that, this. What are you, Jackson?

I’m more of a Gators fan. I grew up in Keystone. I said, okay, kind of play football in case.

You’re having a tough year. This year.

They are. It’s kind of cyclical, don’t you think? They’ll come around the fire. The coach. You got a new coach on fire, right?

Sorry, coach. That’s right. Yeah. You got to win. Yeah. You got to get especially at Florida. You gotta—

Win. It’s a cut—I think it’s a cut throat. And it’s true.

Very much so.

You know, I was a Gator fan until FSU. My kids went to FSU when my money went there. Is amazing how quickly. You mean, like, I’m a fan.

Or a legendary, like, there you go.

You turn around, you want more scholarships and everything?

That’s right. Yeah. How about you? How you feel about our Jags?

A lot better. Michigan. They, they showed a lot of guts last week. They could have said that, you know, I was I was one of the naysayers. It’s late in the game thinking yeah here we go. You know and they boned up and I that’s kind of how it seems like. Yeah. The locker rooms in good shape which—

Yeah. They got some grit. Yeah. That’s so great because year or two ago they lose that game. My son though upset offense. Rex was snake defense doing some thing and it’s over shoot a lot of teams would lose they. You’re right Eric when that 50 yard touchdown occurred on a bus or whatever it was, a lot of teams would have folded camp.

You’re right. They looked right in the eye and said, we’re not going to lose this game. We’re not running. Not. And that’s different than the years or yes, yeah, it’s a new time. It’s a great time. And Jerry reminds me of the—

Old 85, bears, baby.

The Super Bowl 85. Bears were pretty bad. Right. Good to have you guys. Thanks so much, Serena. Really appreciate it.

All right. That’ll do it for us this time around here on The Horse’s Mouth. Make sure you check out their profiles. This conversation. Thousands of athletes go the Daily News Now word.com website. And we’ll see it all right there.

Till next time y’all stay safe. Y’all be cool. We’ll see right here on The Horse’s Mouth. Cheers.

