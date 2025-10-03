The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Greg Coleman, Brenda Kolb and Nunzio Smith

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Todd Marshall, Greg Coleman, Brenda Kolb and Nunzio Smith

From studio three, at Buzz TV. It’s The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus!

All right, welcome to another edition of The Horse’s Mouth as we are at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. I’m behind this bar right now. They used to be a pool table area, and back in the 90s when we were playing with the Jake, we come here on Monday nights and shoot pool and next thing you know, we started winning.

This place was rocking every single Monday night and we’re going to rock tonight cause we got a great panel for you this time around. Brought to our good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. Todd Marshall is here hanging out at the bar with my good friends. We have an NFL legend here in Greg Corman. He’s got a new book we’re going to talk about.

Brandy Cobb is here for Tiger Lily. We’ve known each other for so many years. Get to talk a little marketing, a little video, a little everything in that regard. And, Nunzio Smith from his skate knee mobile and escape room. Ooh, hopefully he can escape and, enjoy this show. Let’s say hello to everybody. Well, Sara. Todd. Hey, Todd, how are you?

Well. Look back. Yes, you’re becoming a regular on the show, Maria Studio.

I like it, it’s fun. The vibes. Great. Love being at the.

Front part of the bar after leaving the, business. Good. Had a good week. Yeah. Good. That was like, kind of here. That means people need some restoration out there, right? Right. I thought, okay, that’s okay. We all needed. Greg Coleman is here, my man. Good to see all. Where are you? Good to see you again. NFL legend.

You are here in.

My old.

Man Ray. Whatever reigns from Jacksonville reigns Minnesota I remember you well. We were talking off air about just all the big names to the Bears in Minnesota and just Jacksonville. And you doing so much now you’re doing stuff with the Bob A’s. You’re on the Bobby’s Invitational. You got a new book out. What’s what’s happening my man.

You know life is good. You know it’s been a great journey. We spent 45 years in Minnesota as part of their, as a player. Yeah, as part of their media. And then, the last 24 years, it’s been on the sideline as a sideline annals. Well, you know, at some point in time, you know, that you got to shift.

Yep. We made the trip to come back. Old man’s house started to fail, but, it brought us back home. Lost her, but still coming back. It’s been great. Inherited an organization that I had no idea that I was going to do. Yeah, that’s a bob. His invitation to drive me a long time, bullet Bob his legend.

Speaker 4

Oh, you’re from Jacksonville. The only man that God blew breath in to win two Olympic gold medals and a Super Bowl ring. Wow. So right now, the second is actually of that ad. So loadout. So having thereupon taken some time off, did some traveling. Okay. Still chasing my wife around. She lets me catch her every night. I was going.

To say, you look, you look so good, right? You know, like JT really like 45 somewhere in that 70. Yeah. You feel it, right? And see.

Speaker 4

It. But you could turn those numbers around. We just celebrated the birthday celebration. Right. Oh. So rodeo life is good. God is good. So we’re having fun. Good. This part.

Of it. That’s about the book, if you would read the book is called puff.

Flip the feel and get a leg up on like being a punter in the National Football League, having I didn’t go out to be this, but being the first African-American punter in a National Football League, was a an interesting story, an interesting lot, a great journey. Yeah. I didn’t start out being that way. I just happened to be a punter, a punter that happened to be African American, encouraging young kids that they can do and be whatever they want to do, right?

Speaker 4

Be whatever they wanted to be. Because I had coaches and mentors and tutors that shared that same thing with me. I had a coach at Famu, Pop Kittles, and I was kicking them down the field when they had practice, and he said, well, why you kicking the right door? Yeah, I said, what, pop? That’s where you’re standing. So, well, why don’t you make him do a little word?

Why don’t you kick it to the right, kick it to the left and make him work? Well, he said, and if you do it on a consistent basis, they’ll find a place for you at the next level. Sorry. I’m gonna tell you, I was. I was stupid enough to believe in them. Right. And then right. And my forte was kicking to the corners.

Speaker 4

Now, if I ever wanted to take a coach off. Yeah, kick it down the middle. So picking it to the corners is is what kept me in the league for 12 years.

Speaker 2

That’s fantastic. It’s great to have you on the show, man. It was great.

To see you here, man.

I know this. Flipping the field on the football game changes everything. Flip in the field in life can change everything.

Speaker 4

Well it does I mean no doubt everybody has a fourth down moment. That’s right. But punting in fourth down is not an act of surrender. Yeah. It’s one of the most strategic moves in all of the game of life. And in sports where you pump the brakes a little bit and I use this metaphor, also an inspirational keynote speaker.

I do some speaking to like corporations, businesses, and even stay at home moms because this methodology works. The principles work the same. Yeah, because first you got to pee. You got to push through the obstacles. Then, yeah, you got to navigate the crap of life. Then you understand your strengths because God gave all of us. That’s right. That he didn’t give anybody else.

Speaker 4

You need to you you take calculated risks. Yeah.

Like I tell my girls, football is life. There’s no doubt about it. Thanks, Greg, for being here. Half surrender. How are you? Good to see you then. Oh, Tiger Lily, you guys been doing great for so long without 20 plus years or years.

Next.

Man, that is fantastic, right? How did you talk about the beginning? You know now where you’re at today?

Speaker 1

The beginning.

Just a nice reward for the right good warrant steals and I. Good friends. You’re the partner right here. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He’s doing awesome.

Speaker 1

Yeah. He’s fantastic.

Speaker 2

He is great.

He’s he’s doing.

Great. I feel community is pretty awesome in Jacksonville. It really is. I mean, the music too. But man, the film community, they they do a great job.

Speaker 1

Yeah. We’re super lucky. Yeah I started the company 23 years ago. I saw an opportunity. It was a total kind of shot in the dark. I was asked to come in, told I was going to do some freelance. As somebody said, I have a friend that needs some freelance PR. I was like, that’s not really what I want to do, but okay, we had like 300 bucks in my bank account and I needed a job.

Speaker 1

And I went, and you also there.

Yeah.

That story meeting and the guy I was meeting with was like, well, I what I really want to do is a promotional video. Is that something your company can handle? And I said, of course it’s something my car is. And and out of that, Tiger Lily was born and I’ve been in business for 23 years. We’ve done everything from, long format documentaries and feature films.

Speaker 1

Yeah, to a large concentration on brand, commercial and corporate, where we all work with big brands, national agencies, local nonprofits and other international nonprofits so that, you know, I have a great staff and a great team and we do some really good creative work.

Speaker 2

Went is is every Monday like creativity day like, all right, let’s put all our ideas out on the table. What are we thinking for every day okay. So today was creativity Zach I like that.

We could probably incorporate.

Wow I love that a.

Lot. Yeah I have a really we have a really good creative team and you know, a lot of big ideas and you know that the trick is always taking the big idea and scaling into the client’s budget, which is sometimes easier than others. Yeah. Right. But that’s that’s why our biggest challenge and.

Speaker 2

The season behind you guys, it’s on now with with Donna Deegan in charge. I know Todd Rubin’s worked very hard on grants and getting your rebates. And I know if you film commercials, series, you get money back. You know, just things that.

Speaker 1

Actually promote was the first and quite possibly the only recipient of one of the incentives we used the incentive the city, Todd, Todd Rubin and Warren Scales actually was instrumental in getting that pushed through. And, the city has incentives where if you spend up to a certain amount of money using local cast, crew locations and resources that they will provide you with financial.

It’s great for promoting every phase or getting more famous.

And commercial for, for California Blue, and we’re able to take advantage of that incentives. And it was on Siri.

Speaker 2

I mean, look, we’re in an Irish pub across from the beach, like, how great is this? But our scenery all throughout all these Ford is just beautiful.

I actually a couple of weeks ago we shot a, some web content for Adidas. Oh, cool. With, Ludvig Aber. Oh, they’re a golfer. Yeah. And we had a, a big Mercedes van with some Adidas stripes on it. Pull right up front. And they got out and got some ice cream and walked on the pier. Is this beautiful?

Speaker 2

That’s great. This would be great to have you on shoulder. See you guys. Yeah. All right, Nunzio Smith, how are you, my man? Thanks for being patient. Sitting there then ready to come out of your ski friends, talk about what’s going on. What do you what do you got going on?

So we are a mobile escape room. We decided to do something a little different. And our mobile escape room, actually, what we do is we go to the event. So instead of people having to figure out, like, how are we going to get there? Oh, how do we how do we do this? We come to you and you, we set up.

Speaker 5

We are a real escaper and a 30ft RV, and we have two different games in that RV. We have meltdown, which is a nuclear reactor that’s about to go nuclear, and you have to stop it before that happens. You all are. Second game is called Monstrum of Madness, where Doctor Scott Bay, who is our scientist who created the lab.

Speaker 5

He drank the wrong formula and it’s turning him into a monster. Was supposed to be a cure all. Instantly stirred into a monster. So now what you have to do as a team is you have to get the, formula that’s locked away in a safe room to get some help. And those are a two games.

Speaker 2

Have you.

Done this? Have you all done this before? Everybody here.

I don’t.

Know, I.

The south side and we’re all about to get in.

Speaker 3

And I’ll tell you what. It’s terrifying in a way, because I’ve done it. And, and when you compress it, I’m curious — that space is so tight that’s gonna add the adrenaline.

Speaker 5

It’s in. It’s 20 minutes too. So you have a 20-minute time limit to get those and that formula out. Right. So you have to go pretty fast.

Speaker 2

What’s ringing is the idea — like there’s escape rooms all over the place where you’re saying, yeah, hey, don’t worry about that. I’ll bring it to you. You know, part of your event, what…

…happens to you.

Inside of an RV?

Speaker 5

Inside of an RV? That’s so cool. And this is a really high tech where it’s not supposed to. It’s right.

So I’m feeling like a Halloween thing on wheels, you know what I mean? Like it’s Halloween coming up. We get it in a haunted house, like on the road.

Speaker 5

That’s a great idea. Yeah, maybe that’s something we can do.

In the future. We’ll share some stuff.

Yes. There you—

Speaker 2

—go. That’s great. That’s a great idea, though. No, seriously, because the whole, you know, it’s funny, like, you see everything that’s going on, you’re like, well, wait a minute, let’s do something different and make it work. That’s great. Great. Okay, we got to wrap it up here, but let’s wrap it up with this. How do you balance work and life?

I’m going to start with you, Nunzio. How do you balance it to where you’re happy, you know, you’re always good, everything’s good? How do you do that?

Speaker 5

Well, it’s a family business. So balancing the business with the family life is, you know, it has its challenges, but you work together as a team. My wife, my son and myself. My son is the tech. And so we do everything from planning to execution to the day that we go to the event. And like you said, it’s pushing through, getting people down and not—we all doing—and it’s custom planning.

Speaker 5

So yeah, it’s a good balance between being a business and being a family.

Oh Brandy, how about you? You’re busy as heck, right? At Tiger Lily. How do you balance it all?

Speaker 1

We’re busy. It’s, you know, I think it’s just, you know, staying in the headspace where, you know, you have to give yourself some room and some grace and some downtime. You know, we live in a world where everybody wants everything right away. And one of the things we’ve really tried to do at Tiger Lily is find that work-life balance especially, and not only for ourselves…

Speaker 1

…also for our team and making sure that people have time to take care of their families and take their kids to the doctor if they have to or get some, you know, go on vacation. You know, it’s really important, especially now when everything is just so in front of you and in your face — like you need to be able to step away.

And your focus.

Speaker 2

I call it my time. Yeah. You know what I mean? My mindset. Like, I get up early and it’s quiet in my house — that’s me time. I go to the gym. It’s just me and my music. It’s a little bit of me time, you know what I mean? You got to make me time. Yeah. So no matter how busy you are…

…and it could be a small little thing, but you got to make time for yourself.

Speaker 1

On that point — my favorite is in the morning. I do like the mornings. After my husband goes to work, I do the two miles with the dogs and come home and I sit at the kitchen counter, or I’m there for a little bit on end of it.

Perfect. Greg, how about you, man? How do you balance? I mean, you’re busy. How do you balance it all?

Speaker 4

You know, it’s priorities. You know, you find out during this thing called life — this journey — what’s important. And realizing that most people, regardless of what business, what profession, what lot in life — most people want three things: They want health, they want hope, and they want humanity.

Speaker 4

You know, realizing that each and every day, if you can give 1% better — each and every day — then you can be the best in whatever that is to you choosing to be. But it’s really perspective.

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Well, I mean, you just got to make the time. You’ve got to do it. And I love what everybody’s saying here. I’m in a family business — my wife and sons in it too — and, well, you just got to prioritize it, right? Or you’re going to get sucked into it. We’re in a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week business, holidays included.

Speaker 3

It can be quite maddening, right? “What are they going to do without me?” Well, guess what? Done it a few times. Try to do it now, as often as I can, a week, and it lives on.

Yeah, right. You just gotta make that a priority. Just… breathe.

Breathe. Yeah. Let it go. Make a little time. Tomorrow’s a new day. That’s right. Sun will rise.

Thanks, everybody, for being here. Really appreciate it. It’s awesome stories. Always awesome stories at my bar here on The Horse’s Mouth.

Make sure you check out all their profiles. This conversation and so many others at the Daily News Network.com website. You’ll catch it all right there.

Speaker 2

Until next time, y’all stay safe. Y’all stay cool out there. Now. We’ll see you right here on The Horse’s Mouth. See ya.

