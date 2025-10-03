The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Kurt Stein, Leona Douglass and Sally Suslak

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Todd Marshall, Kurt Stein, Leona Douglass and Sally Suslak

All right, time now for The Horse’s Mouth here, out on location at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. One of my favorite spots all throughout my 30 years here in Jacksonville, I always find my way to the lakes — it’s an Irish pub in Jax Beach and you should too. We have a great show lined up for you today, brought to you by our good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville.

Todd Marshall is here, likes hanging out at the bar — it’s fun. Why wouldn’t he? I get it. I would too, no doubt about it. We’re going to talk a little wellness. We’re talking a little real estate. We’ll talk a little home inspections. So let’s welcome in the panel right here at Lynch’s. Let’s start with Todd. Todd, great to have you. Welcome back. How are you doing?

Man, this is a show I know why we’re doing it. It’s too much fun meeting all these people, out and about, businesses, being part of a conversation — it’s just what it’s all about.

Great to have you on the show as always. Kurt Stein, how are you? From Mand Inspections?

Yes. I heard Wally Conway — our buddy. So, here we actually work out on the beach every once in a while.

You do all the SEAL workouts and things that he does?

Not that, but it’s like a little bit different. Something different.

Okay, cool. How long you been in the inspection business?

So I started in 2017, 2018. And it’s been a rollercoaster ride, but it’s kind of a good run.

So cool. Was real estate your background?

My background is engineering. So I did that for a while, I moved into operations and kind of running a little miniature business, and then had some bad inspections in my time. So I thought there was an opportunity to do inspections better.

Okay.

Fast forward to today — I’ve got a team of 22, and we’ll be in about 7,000 houses this year.

Very cool. Congratulations. What sets you guys apart from other inspection companies?

So, most inspection companies — they’re pretty similar. It’s a pretty standard service, but there’s a lot of little things that can differentiate somebody from another.

Yeah. Different details, how you communicate…

Like for us, we provide a couple reports for free along with the home inspection. Turnaround time, how the reports read — so a lot of little things.

Very good. Great to have you on the show, of course.

Appreciate it. And I wanted to say — Josh, one of my inspectors — wanted to give him a shout out.

Okay! Josh Young — way to go, Josh. Keep up the good work.

Go Josh.

Thanks for being here. First, thanks. The owner, Douglas, is here. Hey, Liana from Empowering Wellness. Tell us all about it, please.

Empowering Wellness is all about you — empowering your health and wellness. You have to be your own advocate, and I like to help guide people on their healing journeys. So there are so many different modalities that I work with, and you really just got to kind of find what works for you. And so, the key things that I love doing as a body worker, energy worker, is you coming in and me looking at it in many different facets and seeing what’s the best way to get a whole holistic healing.

Yeah. And then my true passion is creating destination wellness retreats. And my next one is in New Smyrna Beach this fall.

No way.

November 12th through the 16th. I’m a Florida girl. Sappho has great beaches down there. Farmer’s market, restaurants — super fun. And so it’s going to be a women’s retreat. I have a few boats left so you can go to EmpoweringWellness.me so you can check out the info — it’s called Elemental Alchemy.

My family’s been going to New Smyrna Beach for ten years. I go there all the time. It’s a great beach.

That’s the beach I grew up on — Wilbur by the Sea, Ponce Inlet. So I’ve been doing exercise my whole life. I’m a beach girl.

What do you do? You do a little yoga? Like what?

You’ll be doing yoga, fire circle ceremonies, cacao, sound healing, breathwork, energy work — the whole nine yards. And we’re also going to be doing really cool pampering stuff, like facials and taking baths, long lunches. It’s really retreating. I tell people, you know, when you go on vacation, sometimes you come back and you’re like, “Ugh, I need a vacation from my vacation.” You’re like exhausted.

And I’m telling people that retreats are different because you actually feel retreated. You feel refreshed and euphoric. We schedule intentional time of nothing — because when do you actually have sacred space for nothing? Right? Reflection, journaling… you want to take a nap, you want to read a book — that’s it. We’re really going to allow ourselves to actually feel retreated.

There’s something to that — to center your body, for sure.

Yeah. Honor our temple, right? We have been given this temple — so you got to honor it.

Speaker 2

Speaker 1

Speaker 2

Speaker 1

Totally different thing for everybody. Whatever your health may be — it doesn’t matter how you look or what you— whatever it is. How healthy and how you feel about you.

It’s vitality, right? It’s how you feel. The external is one thing, but…

It’s a lot of it.

That’s why I tell people I want the inside to shine as brightly as it does on the inside — outward. So you’re really getting that reflection.

Speaker 2

Speaker 1

Speaker 2

Speaker 1

And it’s all about mindset — internal self-love to external prosperity, abundance mindset and everything in between: health and vitality. So if you’re a speaker or coach and you want to be featured, check that out — The Unstoppable You.

Speaker 2

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

There is no such thing as a bidding war anymore.

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

Speaker 3

Speaker 2

All right, that’ll do it for us this time around here on The Horse’s Mouth. Make sure you check out their profiles. You’ve seen this conversation — I don’t know, thousands of dollars… we’ve been doing this since 2018. But man, we love being here at Lynch’s Irish Pub. So, till next time — stay safe and be cool out there. We’ll see you right here on The Horse’s Mouth.

